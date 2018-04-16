UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 16/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5 2 2 5 Robbie Lawler 390 3 3 3 Rafael dos Anjos 343 4 4 4 Colby Covington 277 5 5 2 Stephen Thompson 226.5 6 6 7 Jorge Masvidal 202 7 7 6 Demian Maia 189 8 8 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 184 9 9 8 Darren Till 174 10 12 Alex Oliveira 150.5 11 10 12 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 149 12 11 14 Gunnar Nelson 147 13 13 Matt Brown 146 14 14 8 Kamaru Usman 142 15 15 10 Neil Magny 130 16 20 15 Leon Edwards 113 16 17 Yancy Medeiros 113 18 18 Alex Garcia 112.5 19 19 Jake Ellenberger 109 20 21 16 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5 21 22 Jake Matthews 93.5 22 23 Bryan Barberena 91 23 16 13 Carlos Condit 89 24 24 Sergio Moraes 87 25 25 Sean Strickland 86 25 25 Vicente Luque 86 27 27 Alberto Mina 84.5 28 28 Ryan LaFlare 82.5 29 30 Alan Jouban 80.5 30 31 Curtis Millender 80 31 32 Keita Nakamura 77 31 32 Niko Price 77 33 34 Nordine Taleb 76 34 35 Mickey Gall 73.5 35 36 Belal Muhammad 72.5 35 29 Peter Sobotta 72.5 37 37 Mike Perry 72 38 38 Warlley Alves 71.5 39 39 Randy Brown 69.5 40 40 Diego Sanchez 68.5 41 41 Zak Cummings 66 42 42 Abdul Razak Alhassan 65 42 42 Chad Laprise 65 44 44 Tim Means 62.5 45 NR Siyar Bahadurzada 61 46 55 Danny Roberts 60.5 47 45 Li Jingliang 59.5 47 45 Zak Ottow 59.5 49 47 Jordan Mein 58.5 50 NR Yushin Okami 53.5 51 48 Drew Dober 53 51 48 Erick Silva 53 53 NR Tony Martin 51 54 50 Ben Saunders 50 55 51 Thiago Alves 46 56 52 Alex Morono 43 56 52 Alexander Yakovlev 43 56 54 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 43 59 NR Jack Marshman 39.5 60 56 Max Griffin 36 61 57 Mike Pyle 35 62 58 Hyun Gyu Lim 34 63 59 Shinsho Anzai 32.5 64 60 Joe Proctor 32 65 61 Tarec Saffiedine 31 66 62 George Sullivan 30.5 67 63 Geoff Neal 25 67 63 Luan Chagas 25 67 84 Muslim Salikhov 25 67 63 Song Kenan 25 71 66 Tom Breese 24 72 67 Bojan Velickovic 23 73 68 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 74 70 Lyman Good 18 75 71 Dominique Steele 17.5 76 72 Court McGee 16.5 77 73 Luke Jumeau 14 78 74 Sultan Aliev 10 79 75 Emil Meek 9 80 76 Nico Musoke 7 81 77 Sheldon Westcott 5 82 78 Daichi Abe 4.5 82 78 Frank Camacho 4.5 82 78 Jessin Ayari 4.5 82 78 Nathan Coy 4.5 86 82 Dhiego Lima 3 87 83 Josh Burkman 2.5 88 84 Brian Camozzi 0 88 84 Oliver Enkamp 0 88 NR Ricky Rainey 0 88 84 Sabah Homasi 0 88 84 Salim Touahri 0

