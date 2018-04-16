UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 16/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|553.5
|2
|2
|5
|Robbie Lawler
|390
|3
|3
|3
|Rafael dos Anjos
|343
|4
|4
|4
|Colby Covington
|277
|5
|5
|2
|Stephen Thompson
|226.5
|6
|6
|7
|Jorge Masvidal
|202
|7
|7
|6
|Demian Maia
|189
|8
|8
|11
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|184
|9
|9
|8
|Darren Till
|174
|10
|12
|Alex Oliveira
|150.5
|11
|10
|12
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|149
|12
|11
|14
|Gunnar Nelson
|147
|13
|13
|Matt Brown
|146
|14
|14
|8
|Kamaru Usman
|142
|15
|15
|10
|Neil Magny
|130
|16
|20
|15
|Leon Edwards
|113
|16
|17
|Yancy Medeiros
|113
|18
|18
|Alex Garcia
|112.5
|19
|19
|Jake Ellenberger
|109
|20
|21
|16
|Dong Hyun Kim
|94.5
|21
|22
|Jake Matthews
|93.5
|22
|23
|Bryan Barberena
|91
|23
|16
|13
|Carlos Condit
|89
|24
|24
|Sergio Moraes
|87
|25
|25
|Sean Strickland
|86
|25
|25
|Vicente Luque
|86
|27
|27
|Alberto Mina
|84.5
|28
|28
|Ryan LaFlare
|82.5
|29
|30
|Alan Jouban
|80.5
|30
|31
|Curtis Millender
|80
|31
|32
|Keita Nakamura
|77
|31
|32
|Niko Price
|77
|33
|34
|Nordine Taleb
|76
|34
|35
|Mickey Gall
|73.5
|35
|36
|Belal Muhammad
|72.5
|35
|29
|Peter Sobotta
|72.5
|37
|37
|Mike Perry
|72
|38
|38
|Warlley Alves
|71.5
|39
|39
|Randy Brown
|69.5
|40
|40
|Diego Sanchez
|68.5
|41
|41
|Zak Cummings
|66
|42
|42
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|65
|42
|42
|Chad Laprise
|65
|44
|44
|Tim Means
|62.5
|45
|NR
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|61
|46
|55
|Danny Roberts
|60.5
|47
|45
|Li Jingliang
|59.5
|47
|45
|Zak Ottow
|59.5
|49
|47
|Jordan Mein
|58.5
|50
|NR
|Yushin Okami
|53.5
|51
|48
|Drew Dober
|53
|51
|48
|Erick Silva
|53
|53
|NR
|Tony Martin
|51
|54
|50
|Ben Saunders
|50
|55
|51
|Thiago Alves
|46
|56
|52
|Alex Morono
|43
|56
|52
|Alexander Yakovlev
|43
|56
|54
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|43
|59
|NR
|Jack Marshman
|39.5
|60
|56
|Max Griffin
|36
|61
|57
|Mike Pyle
|35
|62
|58
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|34
|63
|59
|Shinsho Anzai
|32.5
|64
|60
|Joe Proctor
|32
|65
|61
|Tarec Saffiedine
|31
|66
|62
|George Sullivan
|30.5
|67
|63
|Geoff Neal
|25
|67
|63
|Luan Chagas
|25
|67
|84
|Muslim Salikhov
|25
|67
|63
|Song Kenan
|25
|71
|66
|Tom Breese
|24
|72
|67
|Bojan Velickovic
|23
|73
|68
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|74
|70
|Lyman Good
|18
|75
|71
|Dominique Steele
|17.5
|76
|72
|Court McGee
|16.5
|77
|73
|Luke Jumeau
|14
|78
|74
|Sultan Aliev
|10
|79
|75
|Emil Meek
|9
|80
|76
|Nico Musoke
|7
|81
|77
|Sheldon Westcott
|5
|82
|78
|Daichi Abe
|4.5
|82
|78
|Frank Camacho
|4.5
|82
|78
|Jessin Ayari
|4.5
|82
|78
|Nathan Coy
|4.5
|86
|82
|Dhiego Lima
|3
|87
|83
|Josh Burkman
|2.5
|88
|84
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|88
|84
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|88
|NR
|Ricky Rainey
|0
|88
|84
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|88
|84
|Salim Touahri
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
