Watch Radko Gudas Obliterate Sean Couturier's Knee In Practice

#BREAKING Our @6abc video of @NHLFlyers star Sean Couturier going DOWN at practice today after colliding with Radko Gudas. He limps off with the trainer. Claude Giroux told me "it didn't look good." So far no update from the #Flyers #NHLPlayoffs2018 #EarnTomorrow pic.twitter.com/SlfplFKjUd — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) April 17, 2018

Let’s start with the obvious here. This collision doesn’t look very good. At all.

When word leaked out today that Sean Couturier sustained an injury in practice forcing him to limp off the ice, I can’t imagine many people were envisioning it would look something like this. Rivalry aside, you never wanna see a guy go down like this in practice (or a game, for that matter). Not to mention a guy that happens to be your team’s leading postseason point scorer (1 goal, 2 assists). Just an overall tough break for the Flyers.

However, if there is one silver lining for Philadelphia, at least Radko Gudas won’t be suspended for his involvement in the collision.

No, Gudas will not be suspended for (accidental) hit on Coots. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) April 17, 2018

I’m glad Sam was able to clear that up for us.

As for Couturier, it appears we won’t know about his status until tomorrow (although I think it’s fair to assume it’s unlikely he plays).

Ron Hextall says no update on Sean Couturier until tomorrow. — John Boruk (@johnborukNBCS) April 17, 2018

P.S. – Could this be karma on Radko Gudas’ part?

Radko Gudas with an A+ trolling job on Crosby during warmups. 😂 Watch the game on SN NOW: https://t.co/nDY773b341 | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/c3703NvoeV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 13, 2018

Pens in 5.