Dear Timberwolves fans,

The Timberwolves could’ve beaten the Rockets:

Came up just short in Game One. Plenty of series left. Highlights (Presented by @Fitbit) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ytuEP3azX0 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 16, 2018

The Timberwolves were three points away.

Yeah it’s just, uh—you know—well, let’s not sugar coat things: we missed an opportunity, and the reactions have been to point fingers at everything and everyone.

Just because we can.