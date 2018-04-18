MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Apr 18/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Interim Welterweight Championship: Rafael dos Anjos (28-9) vs Colby Covington (13-1) – UFC 224 – May 12th

Molly McCann (7-1) vs Gillian Robertson (4-2) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27th

Jake Ellenberger (31-13) vs Ben Saunders (21-9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Rivera – Jun 1st

Belal Muhammad (13-2) vs Niko Price (11-1, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Rivera – Jun 1st

Johnny Eduardo (28-11) vs Nathaniel Wood (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Rivera – Jun 1st

Phil ‘CM Punk’ Brooks (0-1) vs Mike Jackson (0-1) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (33-10) vs Leon Edwards (15-3) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23rd

Jessica Eye (12-6) vs Jessica-Rose Clark (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23rd

Bellator

Aaron Pico (2-1) vs Lee Morrison (19-8) – Bellator 199 – May 12th

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (7-0) vs Alejandra Lara (7-1) – Bellator 201 – Jun 29th

Invicta FC

Bantamweight Championship: Sarah Kaufman (19-4, 1 NC) vs Katharina Lehner (7-0) – Invicta FC 29 – May 4th

ONE Championship

Strawweight Championship: Alex Silva (7-1) vs Yoshitaka Naito (12-1) – ONE Championship 71 – May 12th

Featherweight Championship: Martin Nguyen (10-2) vs Christian Lee (9-1) – ONE Championship 72 – May 18th