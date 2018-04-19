Check Out Curt Schilling’s New Jesus Tattoo

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 19, 2018



Curt Schilling is an interesting fella.

During his baseball career, the righty was one of the top pitchers of his era and an absolute beast in the postseason. Seriously, regardless if you like the guy or not, his 2004 ALCS “bloody sock” performance was legendary.

Off the diamond, Schilling has been anything but.

Whether it’s debating evolution for hours with strangers online or losing his ESPN gig after sharing an anti-transgender rights meme, dude has been enigmatic lightning rod.

You can add his new tattoo to the list of (seemingly) questionable decisions.

Wednesday night, the World Series hero-turned-rightwing conspiracy theorist showed off his new ink on Twitter. And, yes…that is Jesus Christ on the cross with his left hand extending into Schilling’s.

It is finished… Mark 15:33 "At noon, darkness came over the whole land until three in the afternoon." pic.twitter.com/ng2kwwX2OA — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) April 19, 2018

In case you’re scratching your head wondering why that tattoo looks familiar…it’s because you’ve seen it a few times before. Turns out, the 51-year-old’s midlife crisis tat isn’t that original.

Naturally, not everyone was a fan of Schilling’s version.

That is horrendous. 😂 — Steve Forreal (@Steve_Forreal) April 18, 2018

Ugly as hell!! — Marc Anthony (@UM_1994) April 19, 2018

🤔 Levitcus 19:28 You shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor tattoo any marks on you: I am the LORD. — Expert (@greattgrandma) April 18, 2018

Wow. That was money well spent. #sarcasm — Hillbilly Peters (@1petey0) April 19, 2018

I see you've gone full right-wing fundy nutjob, Curtsie. — Deliberational (@deliberational) April 19, 2018

Are you saying that you're Jesus? Also, you stole this idea from Pinterest you unoriginal bore https://t.co/OYRQRFMJU7 — Durt Cobain (@Keithbarcrunch) April 19, 2018

Guessing he should’ve gone with the Popeye.