UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 20/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 3 Tony Ferguson 384 2 3 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 311 3 3 12 James Vick 235 4 2 11 Al Iaquinta 226 5 6 7 Kevin Lee 212.5 6 5 5 Dustin Poirier 203 7 7 4 Eddie Alvarez 182 7 7 Islam Makhachev 182 9 9 13 Anthony Pettis 179 10 10 10 Michael Chiesa 177 11 11 Francisco Trinaldo 153.5 12 12 16 Beneil Dariush 149 13 13 15 Paul Felder 141 14 14 6 Edson Barboza 120 15 15 Mairbek Taisumov 119 16 36 16 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 118 17 17 Leonardo Santos 101.5 18 18 Rustam Khabilov 91.5 19 20 Carlos Diego Ferreira 87 19 20 Clay Guida 87 21 22 Charles Oliveira 86.5 21 22 Dan Hooker 86.5 23 16 Evan Dunham 85.5 24 29 Gilbert Burns 83 25 24 Jim Miller 78.5 26 38 Kajan Johnson 77 27 25 Gregor Gillespie 75 28 26 Abel Trujillo 73 29 19 Joe Lauzon 72.5 30 28 14 Alexander Hernandez 70 31 30 Alan Patrick 66.5 32 31 Vinc Pichel 64.5 33 76 Chris Gruetzemacher 63.5 33 26 Stevie Ray 63.5 35 32 David Teymur 62 35 32 Michel Prazeres 62 37 34 John Makdessi 57.5 38 35 Nik Lentz 56.5 39 37 Jon Tuck 53 40 39 Magomed Mustafaev 52 41 40 Polo Reyes 51 42 42 James Krause 49.5 43 44 Gleison Tibau 43.5 44 46 Bobby Green 40.5 45 47 Joseph Duffy 37.5 46 48 Lando Vannata 36 47 50 Joaquim Silva 32 47 48 8 Justin Gaethje 32 49 51 Dong Hyun Kim 31.5 50 52 Drakkar Klose 31 50 52 Sage Northcutt 31 52 54 Marc Diakiese 30.5 53 55 Alex White 28 54 56 Scott Holtzman 25.5 55 57 Davi Ramos 25 56 58 Jared Gordon 24.5 57 59 Damir Hadzovic 22.5 57 59 Jordan Rinaldi 22.5 57 59 Teemu Packalen 22.5 60 62 Andrew Holbrook 22 61 63 Alvaro Herrera 20 61 63 Ross Pearson 20 63 65 Erik Koch 19 64 66 Josh Emmett 17 65 NR Nick Hein 16.5 66 67 Desmond Green 16 66 67 Mizuto Hirota 16 68 69 Damien Brown 9.5 69 70 Jason Gonzalez 9 70 71 Frankie Perez 8 71 73 Darrell Horcher 4.5 71 73 Felipe Silva 4.5 71 73 Thibault Gouti 4.5 74 77 Alex Reyes 0 74 77 Claudio Puelles 0 74 NR Dan Moret 0 74 77 Daniel Teymur 0 74 77 Devin Powell 0 74 77 Matt Frevola 0 74 77 Michel Quinones 0 74 77 Nasrat Haqparast 0

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings



