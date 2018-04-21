Alvin Gentry credits interesting X-Factor for Jrue Holiday's success

The Pelicans just swept a team in a playoff series — let that thought marinate for a second — and Jrue Holiday was a big reason why.
Holiday dropped 41 points in Saturday’s 131-123 win. And he helped seal the game late in the contest, when he managed to avoid stepping out of bounds, and then drained a jumper, giving his team a six-point lead with under a minute remaining. Check out how he kept his heel in.
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry credited Holiday’s sneakers for the big win — as they’re Kobe 1s. Gentry even went as far as to thank Kobe for the added boost.
The Ghost of Mamba lives on in Holiday’s feet. That’s why he literally can’t miss.
