Goodnight, sweet prince.

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson isn’t always in the lineup, but unfortunately for him, he was on Friday night, opposite Max Scherzer.

It’s safe to say Scherzer won that battle.

Pederson fell behind two strikes on one particular at-bat, and that enabled Scherzer to go with a curveball. He locked Pederson up so bad that the Dodgers outfielder’s knees nearly buckled.

Max Scherzer, Soul Stealing 79 mph Curveball. 👻 pic.twitter.com/3jBy8s6ZWp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 21, 2018

