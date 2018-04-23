The Daily Target 4/23/18

Last Night – Tampa Bay 8, Twins 6 – Well, this crappy series is toast, and the Twins got to watch Carlos Gomez walk the game off. Denard Span and Carlos Gomez killed the Twins this series, undoubtedly making some morons somewhere particularly upset.

KARE – Makeup dates announced for postponed Twins games – In the event that you are interested in trying to make plans for this summer.

Roster Rundown – The Twins sent Gabriel Moya down to Rochester to make space for Phil Hughes. You can read more about it here. In another move, the Twins sent Byron Buxton on a rehab assignment as he recovers from his migraines. More time for Ryan LaMarre.