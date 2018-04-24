Fighters of the Week

1. Carl Frampton: Extinguished the last gasps of Nonito Donaire as a world title-level competitor. Hell of a run for a P4P great.

2. Kevin Lee: The lightweight from the Motor City put on a fantastic performance against Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC Fight Night and in the fifth-round, the ringside doc had seen enough.

3. Giorgio Petrosyan: The Doctor went head-to-head with one of the best muay thai fighters in the world in Jo Nattawut in a fantastic clash that I didn’t think we’d ever see, at OneFC, with him prevailing by his usual UD.

4. Jermall Charlo: Flattened Hugo Centeno Jr. in the second-round to claim the interim WBC World Middleweight championship and is a viable option for GGG if Canelo eats some more DASTARDLY Mexican beef.

5. Gervonta Davis: Is a two-time world champion after losing his IBF strap on the scales, but now he’s the WBA champion at 130 pounds after a quick and tidy third-round TKO of Jesus Cuellar.

6. Matheus Diniz: In the words of FloGrappling: “Winning the 185lb middleweight championship at KASAI Pro 2 without conceding a single point isn’t just impressive—it’s almost unimaginable.” Couldn’t have said it better, myself.

7. Amir Khan: Well, Phil Lo Greco was certainly a couple levels below Khan, but I don’t think anybody was expecting THAT. An absolute under-a-minute pummeling.

8. Zolani Tete: The WBO Bantamweight champ retained his belt on the Frampton-Donaire co-main by a UD over solid journeyman Omar Andres Narvaez.

9. Frankie Edgar: Frankie kicked in the do’, waved the .44, and kept his career alive with a shutout win over Cub Swanson.

10. Gonnapar Weerasakreck: In a fantastic matchup of two championship-level fighters, Weerasakreck claimed Daizo Sasaki’s Krush 63kg championship in the main event of Krush 87.

11. Antonina Shevchenko: The SOB (Sister of Bullet) retained her Lion Fight Lightweight strap with a win over Australian Claire Baxter in the main event of Lion Fight 42 on FloCombat.

12. Artem Levin: Captured the inaugural ACB Kickboxing Middleweight championship with a decision win over Igor Bugaenko in the main event of ACB’s 15th kickboxing event.

13. Nicky Ryan: Continued his one-man war over 10th Planet, defeating a third black belt of theirs in Geo Martinez at KASAI Pro 2.

14. DJ Jackson: In the main event of Fight To Win Pro 71 in Philly (at the old ECW arena!), Jackson claimed a victory over Nick Calvanese.

15. Kevin Belingon: Main event champ in the MMA department of OneFC’s mega-card.