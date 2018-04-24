Joe Namath shares thoughts on Baker Mayfield as NFL QB

The Jets are very much in play for Baker Mayfield, as the team traded up and will clearly be taking a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

Mayfield, however, could be gone by then, as there are still reports that suggest the Browns could take him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Joe Namath, the Jets first and only franchise quarterback in team history, appears to be fond of Mayfield. He described the Oklahoma product as being the “most outrageous” of all the quarterbacks.

“I haven’t met them, but I’ve watched them and the most outrageous, so to speak, that I’ve seen has been Mayfield,” Namath said, via ESPN.

“I don’t know how tall he is,” Namath said. “I still don’t know big he is. Size can be a major asset, yes, size can be an asset in today’s game. But Drew Brees, his size was questioned many times and he’s one of the greatest players who’s ever played.”

We’re totally with Namath on the Drew Brees comparisons, which we believe is Mayfield’s ceiling. If he lands with the right team, he could turn into something great.