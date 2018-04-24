Pete Carroll rips Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett in explaining why they're gone

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had no problem showing former stars Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett the door.

Both players were leaders in their respective position group, and were key in helping the team win a Super Bowl a few years back. But they both got a bit mouthy as time went on, with Bennett chirping about social justice, and Sherman about his contract.

Once Sherman began making candid statements about whether the team was going to bring him back this season, the writing appeared to be on the wall.

Carroll recently discussed the two players’ respective departures, and also shot down the notion of Bennett getting away with reading a book during a meeting.

“Mike never brought a book to a meeting, I’ll tell you that,” he said, via Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

He continued:

“The thing I would tell you about that is that we’ve been through a lot around here, we’ve grown tremendously together and all of that, and changes are inevitable,” Carroll said. “Sometimes, guys can’t hang with what’s expected, for one reason or another — their growth, their development and all of that.”

Carroll even went on to say this:

“And the best thing I can tell you is, that they’re not here.”

Tell us how you really feel, coach.