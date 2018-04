LeBron James knows he can get away with more than nearly any other player in the league.

He can take extra steps with the ball, and a bit of extra contact when he’s on the defensive end is often permitted.

And so is some additional body language and questionable gestures on the court, as we saw during Wednesday night’s game against the Pacers. Check out LBJ chucking the ball at an official here.

LeBron rifled that ball at the ref out of frustration LMAO…. pic.twitter.com/R5TuodaQrB — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 25, 2018

Look out below.