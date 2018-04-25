If The Season Ends Today For The Timberwolves, That Is Okay!

Dear Timberwolves fans,

The facts don’t lie:

Timberwolves are one game away from elimination.

Those emojis though! Yeah, that’s how I feel…

I’m trying to keep a straight face writing this piece, eternally hopefully that the Timberwolves will advance to the next round.

Let’s be real though: they’re not. The Timberwolves—we all knew this—would not have survived the matchups against the Rockets.

It wasn’t a matter of if, but when the Rockets will advance and right now, it looks like the day of reckoning will be today.

Sigh.

*Breathe*