If The Season Ends Today For The Timberwolves, That Is Okay!

Dear Timberwolves fans,
The facts don’t lie:
Timberwolves are one game away from elimination.
Those emojis though! Yeah, that’s how I feel…
I’m trying to keep a straight face writing this piece, eternally hopefully that the Timberwolves will advance to the next round.
Let’s be real though: they’re not. The Timberwolves—we all knew this—would not have survived the matchups against the Rockets.
It wasn’t a matter of if, but when the Rockets will advance and right now, it looks like the day of reckoning will be today.
Sigh.
*Breathe*
Comments