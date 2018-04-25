Howlin' T-Wolf Fan Mail

If The Season Ends Today For The Timberwolves, That Is Okay!

If The Season Ends Today For The Timberwolves, That Is Okay!

Timberwolves

If The Season Ends Today For The Timberwolves, That Is Okay!

Dear Timberwolves fans,

The facts don’t lie:

Timberwolves are one game away from elimination.

Those emojis though! Yeah, that’s how I feel…

I’m trying to keep a straight face writing this piece, eternally hopefully that the Timberwolves will advance to the next round.

Let’s be real though: they’re not. The Timberwolves—we all knew this—would not have survived the matchups against the Rockets.

It wasn’t a matter of if, but when the Rockets will advance and right now, it looks like the day of reckoning will be today.

Sigh.

*Breathe*

Howlin' T-Wolf Fan Mail, NBA, Timberwolves

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Howlin' T-Wolf Fan Mail
Home