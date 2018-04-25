Morgan Rielly drilled in face by Zdeno Chara slap shot

In Game 7s, no matter the sport, it’s all about making sacrifices and taking one for the team.

Every play counts, and that’s why every shot or deflection must be viewed as pivotal to the outcome of the game.

Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly must feel that way, as he was brave enough to take a Zdeno Chara slapshot to the face in the first period of Wednesday’s game.

That Chara shot that hit Rielly in the face, a bit larger pic.twitter.com/ra6THqJzen — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 26, 2018

Rielly went to the dressing room to get evaluated, but he did return to action in the second period, which shows just how tough he is.