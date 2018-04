Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Auburn at Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

San Diego at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Championships, Beach Volleyball Stadium, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Oregon vs. Utah — Pac-12 Networks, 11 a.m.

Arizona State vs. USC — Pac-12 Networks, 12:45 p.m.

Washington vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Arizona vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 4:15 p.m.

TBD vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

College Football

College GameDay live from Arlington, TX — ESPN, 5 p.m.

College Football Primetime: At the NFL Draft — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

ACC Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

Quarterfinals, Koskinen Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Boston College vs. Louisville — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 11 a.m.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 5 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Duke — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

Pac-12 Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

1st Round, Prentup Field, Colorado University, Boulder, CO

Oregon vs. Cal — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Arizona State vs. USC — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Curling

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, Öesternsund Arena, Öesternsund, Sweden

Republic of Korea vs. Canada — Olympic Channel, 6:30 a.m.

Scotland vs. Communist China — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Norway vs. Hungary — Olympic Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Communist China Open, Topwin Golf & Country Club, Beijing, Communist China

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Web.com Tour

United Leasing & Finance Championship, Victoria National Golf Club – Newburgh, IN

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

New Orleans Classic, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Mediheal Championship, Lake Merced Golf Club, San Francisco, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF U18 World Championship

Quarterfinal, Ice Arena, Traktor, Russia

Finland vs. Belarus — TSN1/NHL Network, 6:30 a.m.

Russia vs. United States — TSN3/NHL Network, 10:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Arena Metallurg, Magnitogorsk, Russia

Sweden vs. Slovakia — TSN4/TSN5, 6:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Czech Republic — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 10:30 a.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports North/YES, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland — Root Sports/STO, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — MLB Network/NESN/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — WGN/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Cincinnati — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia — Facebook, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis — SNY/Fox Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 6: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Brewers — TNT/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, 8 p.m. (Boston leads series 3-2)

The Jump — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Celtics/Bucks, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

2018 NFL Draft, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Round 1 — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Round 1 — Fox/NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football live from the NFL Draft, Dallas, TX — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Draft Red Carpet — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Draft Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access: NFL Draft Day 1 Recap — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 1: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 1: San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Nework, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Maravich — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPNews, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Barcelona Open, Real Club de Tennis Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Barcelona Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

WTA Tour

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 5:30 a.m.

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Semifinal: 1st Leg, Arsenal Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid — FS1, 3 p.m.

Semifinal: 1st Leg, Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Red Bull Salzburg — FS2, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — FS2, midnight