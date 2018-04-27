Here's who Dallas Cowboys are mulling for Dez Bryant's replacement in draft

The Cowboys, much to the surprise of no one, elected to move on from Dez Bryant, who had spent the entirety of his career up to that point with the team.

Bryant was owed $12.5 million on each of the final two years of his contract, and he’s nowhere near a No. 1 receiver anymore, so he’s clearly not worth that.

Allocating that much money to a receiver who’s lost a few steps, and is more of an asset in the red zone and in short-yardage situations, wasn’t something the Cowboys were interested in doing. Instead, they’re using the draft to select Bryant’s potential replacement.

The Dallas #Cowboys plan to select #SMU WR Courtland Sutton today, per source. Dallas is currently scheduled to pick 50th in the 2nd round. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2018

Sutton is a dominant, potential No. 1 guy, as he caught 68 balls for 1,085 yards (12 touchdowns) last season. He wasn’t exactly facing top-tier competition, though, playing in the American Athletic Conference.