Josh Rosen 'pissed off' about draft position, blasts other nine teams for 'mistake'

Cardinals new quarterback Josh Rosen hasn’t even played a down in the NFL yet, and he already has a chip on his shoulder.

Rosen was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft — a position that many others would dream of. But Rosen apparently does not see it that way. Instead, he revealed that he was feeling “pissed off” after being taken.

Just interviewed #Cardinals QB Josh Rosen, drafted 10th overall for @westwood1sports. Rosen said he’s ‘’pissed off’’ to be the 4th QB drafted and said those selected in front of him were nine mistakes. — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) April 27, 2018

He also had this to say:

“I’m more motivated than ever,” Rosen said to the New York Post, adding that “I don’t know and don’t care,” why he was continually passed over.

Rosen vowing to make the other nine teams pay just seems petty and selfish. Draft position really does not matter in the grand scheme of things, and his career won’t be decided by what happened on Thursday night.

Ironically, being selected at No. 10 may have been the best possible thing for him. Rosen avoided going to the Browns, as well as the Bills, which is where quarterbacks go to die. He also didn’t land with a big-market NYC team, so he dodged the brutal media. Landing in Arizona is great for him, as he has more leniency to say what he wants, and he’ll also have a great coaching staff to help develop him.

Rosen may have backed into this situation, but it was a great one for him, and he should be grateful, rather than spiteful.