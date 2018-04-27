LOOK: Josh Rosen celebrates being drafted by partying at club

Josh Rosen may have been feeling “pissed off” he fell to the 10th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he didn’t let his emotions prevent him from celebrating.

The Cardinals’ newest addition hit a club in the Dallas area following the draft, and he and his family/friends let loose a bit.

Bottles were popped, “woo girls” were in attendance and sparklers were sparked to celebrate the big occasion.

Good for Rosen. Hopefully he was able to vent his frustration and can now move on, without having a chip on his shoulder.