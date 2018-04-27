The HOVG Podcast: Larry King

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 27, 2018



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Larry King.

The lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan re-joins the boys to talk about the 2018 baseball season (so far), shares his thoughts on what he would do if he was commissioner and wonders aloud about doubleheaders and Shohei Ohtani.

Also, Shawn and Lou’s new best friend responds to Todd Radom’s question about one of the greatest uniforms in baseball history.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

There's only one word that should be used to describe the first month of @MLB baseball this year: weather…#ItsMy2Cents — Larry King (@kingsthings) April 25, 2018

The Most Polarizing Uniform in Baseball History

The Arizona Diamondbacks Uniforms Are Still the Ugliest in Baseball

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.