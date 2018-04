Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze.

He didn’t do that from the mound in Friday’s game against the Yankees, but he did do something that is unique to him, that no other pitcher in the league could pull off.

Ohtani came to the plate in the second inning of the game, and he hit a 97.1 mph fastball from Luis Severino into the stands.

Throw 101 MPH one day of the week, hit a HR a few days later. It's what Shohei Ohtani does. (via @FoxSportsWest) pic.twitter.com/wxUqK1qLYf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 28, 2018

Wow.