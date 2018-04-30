Caps Fans Celebrate Big Win Over The Pens Yesterday By Having A Good Ole Fashioned Tussle Outside Arena

DC sports fans after a big win. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6gLzNjEtxR — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) April 29, 2018

Why is kuzy fughting backie — Dave Evans (@u2hokie) April 29, 2018

This is why Caps fans can’t have nice things. I’m not exactly an expert in the winning department (I’ve been alive for five Stanley Cups and two Super Bowls, nbd), but I know one thing. After your team wins a big game, you’re supposed to be happy. Not trying to kill other fans who support the same team as you. That’s just being a sports fan 101. But I guess when your sports teams shit the bed year after year after year, you aren’t ever going to be truly happy until you win the big one. Then, perhaps you can celebrate in unison with your fellow compadres by dining on a delicious piece of horse shit. Until then, such is life being a Washington sports fan.

Fight Rating: 1.9. Zero haymakers in this clip was very concerning for me. Be better, Caps fans.

