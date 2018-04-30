Mock Draft- Top 10 picks

(Editor’s note: this piece was published on April 26, but under the old platform. It has now been copied and pasted to the new site.)

Everybody is doing a mock draft, so why not join in the fun?

This blog is about quarterbacks, and in this draft, we’re going to see at least four of them go in the top 10 picks, which is all my picks cover.

No messing around, here it is!

Cleveland- Sam Darnold, QB This pick is a no-brainer. Browns need a franchise QB and Sam Darnold is just that. At least Cleveland hopes he is. NY Giants- Saquon Barkley, RB Giants cannot pass on having an offense that has Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, Eli Manning, and Saquon Barkley. This is another no-brainer and a homerun for the Giants. NY Jets- Josh Allen, QB The Jets can take Mayfield or Rosen here, but Allen in my mock, is their guy. He’s a big dude with a big arm- perfect for the Big Apple. Cleveland- Bradley Chubb, DE Myles Garrett last year, and now Chubb this year. The Browns are on a roll in the draft. Think back to when the Colts had Mathis and Freeney pass rushing. This is awesome. Denver- Baker Mayfield, QB Broncos will probably look to move out in favor for more picks, but if they are stuck here, how can Denver pass on Mayfield- a quarterback who shares similar playing styles and passion to that of their GM, John Elway. No more messing around with trying to develop Paxton Lynch, the Broncos have their guy. Buffalo (trade with Colts)- Josh Rosen, QB The Bills trade up with the Colts who are looking to add more picks. In the process, the Bills find their quarterback of the future in UCLA’s Josh Rosen, the best pure passer in this draft. Tampa Bay- Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB The Bucs need defense. Tremaine Edmunds would be a great pick here when you consider who Tampa plays in the division, but Fitzpatrick is the pick. I can’t forget how the Eagles used safety Malcolm Jenkins in the Super Bowl to essentially neutralize running back James White, who shredded the Falcons the year before. Chicago- Roquan Smith, LB The Bears defense has always had that one linebacker in the middle who was the face of the franchise. Be it Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, or Brian Urlacher- the Bears need that middle linebacker again. Roquan is that player. San Francisco- Quenton Nelson, OL Nelson falls to the 49ers in an absolute steal with the 9th pick. When you see what a team like the Rams have done beefing up the middle of their defensive line, Nelson is a no-brainer. Oakland- Tremaine Edmunds, LB The Raiders, like Tampa, need defense. Edmunds at some point, should turn into a pass rushing linebacker. He’s got an amazing burst of the football, and when you think of pairing him up with Khalil Mack to rush the quarterback, it’s a move that is too good to pass up on.

That’s it! Enjoy the draft!