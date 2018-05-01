Johnny Damon Booted From 'Dancing with the Stars'

There’s got a to be a first boot on “Dancing with the Stars”, but after David Ross’s second place finish in Season 24, the baseball world had hopes that Johnny Damon would not be that guy.
Monday night, the dorsal-finned former World Champion (seriously…what was with his hair?) was sent packing after posting the second-worst score of the night.
But, because the internet, fans were split.
One last thing. What was with that horrible version of the John Fogerty classic “Centerfield”?
Yikes.
