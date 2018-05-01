Johnny Damon Booted From 'Dancing with the Stars'

By: The Hall of Very Good | May 1, 2018



Welp…that didn’t last long.

There’s got a to be a first boot on “Dancing with the Stars”, but after David Ross’s second place finish in Season 24, the baseball world had hopes that Johnny Damon would not be that guy.

Monday night, the dorsal-finned former World Champion (seriously…what was with his hair?) was sent packing after posting the second-worst score of the night.

But, because the internet, fans were split.

Johnny is so endearing. I think with more training, he could have a promising journey on this show. #DWTS — Haley Besser (@haleybesser) May 1, 2018

Johnny Damon the baseball player has THE worst haircut! Is he a cartoon character with that hair or what?!? #DWTS — Goat Girl (@michelehemming) May 1, 2018

Johnny Damon’s hair is still stupid. — Jow (@JWOToole) May 1, 2018

That was fun! And Johnny IS full of personality! I liked it! #DWTS — Evaine 🇨🇦 (@MetEvaine) May 1, 2018

I have such mixed feelings about Johnny Damon on DWTS, Like, I feel like I wanna root for him, but like, NOPE #traitor — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) May 1, 2018

Okay Johnny was waaayy better than I expected #dwts — Michelle (@ShellyBaby_13) May 1, 2018

i see Johnny Damon was about as memorable on #DWTS as he was in a Cleveland Indians uniform — Amy Harber/Earth-1 Supergirl 👽🦄🍾🎬💄 (@AmyHarber) May 1, 2018

Very happy to report that Johnny Damon sucked and got eliminated in the first week! #DWTS — Jeremy Ball (@JMBall21) May 1, 2018

One last thing. What was with that horrible version of the John Fogerty classic “Centerfield”?

Yikes.