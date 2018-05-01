Knicks interview Mike Brown, decision on head coach coming this week

The Knicks’ extensive search for the team’s next head coach is reportedly coming to a close. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, New York’s front office met with Golden State Warriors’ assistant coach Mike Brown as the final candidate for the job, upping the known list of candidates to 11.

Now, it’s decision time. Wojnarowski reports that the Knicks hope to hire a head coach this week.

It’s interesting that after casting such a wide net, there’s no reported chatter about the narrowing of candidates or a breakdown of second interviews. Perhaps further conversations have already taken place. On the other hand, New York could be feeling the pressure as opposing teams increase their interest in top candidates like Mike Budenholzer and David Fizdale. If the Knicks feel as though one of those two is their guy, they’ll need to move quickly before another team snatches them up first.

As far as Brown’s candidacy is concerned, it should come as no surprise that he hails from another very successful environment. Steve Mills and Scott Perry have their priorities straight. Brown has proven individual success, but at the very least, getting perspective from someone under Golden State’s operation is never a bad thing.

As a head coach with the Cavaliers and Lakers, Brown owns a record of 347-216. He won the Coach of the Year award in 2009, and has earned two championships rings as the Warriors’ top assistant and defensive coordinator of sorts.