Sam Bradford already reached out to Josh Rosen about joining Cardinals

The Cardinals’ biggest weakness was the quarterback position, and now the team is doing all it can to address that need.

Arizona signed veteran quarterback Sam Bradford to start immediately, and the team also tried to take its future into account as well.

The Cardinals traded up and took Josh Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick, and it’s clear that they want him to be their franchise quarterback.

Bradford recently stated that Bradford sent him a few texts, welcoming him to the team. Here are the details:

“He said, ‘Josh, what’s up, man? Welcome to Arizona,” Rosen reads. ” ‘Just wanted to let you know that I look forward to playing with you. I’ll be an open book, so if you ever need anything or have any questions, feel free to ask. Hope all is well.’ ”

“First and foremost, I’m an Arizona Cardinal. It’s team before everything. … I’m going to compete my butt off every single day, but then again, I’m not going to be the guy that comes in and thinks he’s the man from Day 1. It’s a long process, and you’ve got to earn it.”

As far as earning it, Rosen likely will.