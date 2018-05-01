The Daily Target 5/1/2018

Last Night – Toronto 7, Twins 5 – The Twins showed a lot of fight, clawing back from a big early deficit to make things a little bit more snug for the Blue Jays. They still lost, of course, but at least the Twins still seem like they are trying!

AM 1500 – Twins turn to prospect Fernando Romero for the rotation; Phil Hughes headed to the bullpen – This is exciting! The Twins are calling on a top prospect pitcher early in his minor league career, because he has done well in Rochester so far this season. This front office isn’t going to wait until they are in their mid 20s with a lot less left in their arm!

Roster Rundown – David Hale’s tenure with the Twins is over, after the 1 day pitcher elected free agency upon his designation for assignment.

To replace Tyler Duffey from yesterday’s optioning, the Twins added John Curtiss, who worked in yesterday’s game, and might last longer than a couple days, if he keeps that up.