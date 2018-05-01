Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast 69: 2018 NFL Draft breakdown

Cole world in the Green Room

The NFL Draft got all messed up when the Browns did what they do. The Touchdowns and Tangents podcast breaks it down live.

They give insights on risers and fallers in the first round. Some risers include Terrell Edmunds, Rashaad Penny and Hayden Hurst. Some fallers include Derrius Guice, Will Hernandez, Isaiah Oliver and Harold Landry. Kenny and Pete call out reaches and potential busts including Baker Mayfield and whatever the Browns are doing. Oakland also made some news with a couple of Draft trades. There’s also a live celebration when Lamar Jackson finally gets selected.

Not to mention, what was the best draft walk out songs? Plus, takes and tangents on trades, racists tweets, Dez Bryant’s future, Gareon Conley getting sued and Antonio Gates. Plus, tangents on Kanye and more.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/touchdowns_tangents/tdt-draft

Moreover, Kenny slanders Plaxico Burress. Pete breaks down why you should care about the draft. The Show ends on a good note of positivity about the draft and such.