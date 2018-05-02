Chicago Blackhawks Legend And Former Stanley Cup Runner-Up, Jeremy Roenick, Offers Up His Two Cents On Tom Wilson’s Most Recent Controversial Hit

I don’t think @Capitals forward Tom Wilson should be suspended for his hit on Reese. It was a good hockey play gone wrong. Unfortunate that his shoulder slipped to his head. Was not intentional. #WSHvsPIT — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) May 2, 2018

That being said, Tom Wilson will probably get suspended, especially since Doughty did. Obviously you never like to see hits to the head, very dangerous but it’s a hitting game. Players need be better at avoiding the head during a hit. Just my opinion. — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) May 2, 2018

Yep, you read that right – “Unfortunate that his shoulder slipped to his head. Was not intentional.” If you’re not laughing out loud right now then there might possibly be something wrong with you.

This is exactly what’s wrong with the NHL and its broken line of thinking. Things are in disarray whenever you have meatheads with massive platforms (i.e. Jeremy Roenick) trying to justify why Tom Wilson shouldn’t be suspended for delivering a bone-crunching hit to Zach Aston-Reese’s face, which ultimately resulted in a broken jaw and concussion. Just because the intial point of contact starts with Aston-Reese’s shoulder doesn’t make it right. As you can clearly see from the video (link below), Wilson drives up and through Aston-Reece, which results in significant contact to his face.

https://gfycat.com/LegitimateDizzyAsiantrumpetfish

Now, in the meantime, we have nothing better to do than twiddle our thumbs and dissect this hit 10 million times until George Parros and company inevitably come up with an illogical reasoning to slap Tom Wilson on the wrist for his most recent “borderline” hit. I’m not saying this is the dirtiest hit of all-time. But whenever a player sustains a brain injury and ends up needing to get his jaw wired shut for six weeks while we question the severity (or lack thereof) of the guilty party’s punishment, something needs to change.

By the way, in case you were wondering and/or needed a breath of fresh air, not all former players agree with Jeremy Roenick’s arachaic sentiment:

1/ If u have played the game the way I have, this clip is not that difficult to break down. Notice Wilson’s right skate before or at the initial point of contact. It is leaving the ice intentionally, which means he thrusts his body into an upward direction, which is towards the https://t.co/IVLTdBNakg — Daniel Carcillo (@CarBombBoom13) May 2, 2018

2/ head of Reese. If we look at the left skate during the point of contact, Wilson is rising up onto his toe, as if he is trying to jump, hence the reason he ended up sitting on the dasher of his own bench after the hit. It is clear that Reese sees Wilson coming but that has very — Daniel Carcillo (@CarBombBoom13) May 2, 2018

3/ little to do with the fact that Wilson clearly makes contact with the head/jaw of Reese, in direct result of jumping and thrusting his body in an upward motion. Bc of this, we have a human being who may get the right diagnosis of a #concussion yet will he receive the treatment — Daniel Carcillo (@CarBombBoom13) May 2, 2018

And finally, feel free to enjoy a few clips of trash bag Tom Wilson doing trash bag things against the Penguins over the past three postseasons.

Another year, another "Hockey Play" by Tom Wilson. Here are Wilson's controversial hits in each of the #Caps last three playoff series against the #Pens.

2016: Knee on Knee.

2017: Charging.

2018: Head shot. pic.twitter.com/7lZG8SjsmU — Nick (@PensNation_Nick) April 30, 2018

Nope. Definitely doesn’t need to clean up his game.

If a player who has played 5 full regular seasons with ZERO regular season suspensions has to "clean up his game", we are all in big, big trouble as hockey fans — Nate (@BarstoolNate) May 2, 2018

Follow Peep on Twitter: @PeepsBurgh