Lonzo Ball's Snapchat hacked, scandalous photos of his girlfriend were posted

Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball didn’t really have much to write home about in his inaugural season.

For starters, he was injured for a number of games, and ended up playing in 52 total.

But was a bit concerning about Ball was his shooting form. The coaching staff will surely work with the 20-year-old, but but shooting 36 percent from the field is certainly not ideal.

And on Friday morning, Ball ran into another obstacle: His Snapchat account was hacked.

They done hacked ya boys snap smh — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) May 4, 2018

Compromising photos of Ball and his girlfriend, Denise, were posted, as well as Kobe Bryant’s private phone number.

