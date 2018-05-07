The Daily Target 5/7/18

Last Night – Twins 5, Chicago White Sox 3 – The Twins ended up taking 3 out of 4 from the White Sox in Chicago. This is why everyone tried to convince me that it wasn’t a big deal that the team was so bad to that point. They still had games against the AL Central coming! James Shields was no hitting the Twins, but fortunately, he isn’t good and neither are the rest of the White Sox, so the Twins clawed back, thanks to Eddie Rosario and Logan Morrison.

Zone Coverage – Twins Save Best for Last in Come-From-Behind Win over White Sox – The Twins resurgence has less to do with the pitching than it does with the hitting, which seems to have found its way back into form.

Roster Rundown – The Twins placed Jason Castro on the DL thanks to meniscus issues in his knee. It could be worse for a catcher though, just ask Yadier Molina.

To replace Castro, the Twins purchased the contract of veteran Bobby Wilson. In order to have space for Wilson on the roster, the Twins also moved Ervin Santana to the 60 day disabled list.