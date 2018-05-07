Patriots

Tom Brady went full GQ with Gisele at Met Gala (PHOTO)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cleans up pretty well.

He was at the Met Gala on Monday night, with his wife, Gisele, and he showed off his keen fashion sense. Brady’s hair was slicked back, and he wore a dapper black suit.

