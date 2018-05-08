Jets CEO Christopher Johnson has high praise for Sam Darnold

“I absolutely think he can be our quarterback of the future,” Johnson said. “I’m not the GM, I’m not the head coach, but I can recognize a great football player and he’s so good at playing football when everything goes wrong, when the pocket collapses.

“When it all goes to hell, he can throw across his body. He can throw when his feet are in the wrong place. He can do a lot of things that are hard to teach.”

The Jets history drafting USC products as signal-callers has not been pretty. Mark Sanchez, who the team took with the fifth overall pick in the 2009 draft, is currently a free agent. But Darnold could prove to be a different story, and it’s all about how the team develops him.