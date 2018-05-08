The Timberwolves Made The Right Call

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Lots of turnovers today for the front office:

Here’s a twist: The Timberwolves fired their assistant coach.

More details here:

Updated Wolves story with a statement from the team saying in part: "We work to maintain high standards of conduct and expect our staff to lead by example. We did not believe Mr. Brunson’s conduct was consistent with those standards." https://t.co/aBAiTnKxPL

Here’s what the Timberwolves organization said:

“Our entire organization — made up of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Minnesota Lynx and Iowa Wolves — is deeply committed to creating a safe work environment for our employees, partners and fans,” the Timberwolves said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. “Our teams strive to have our actions reflect our values each and every day. We work to maintain high standards of conduct and expect our staff to lead by example. We did not believe Mr. Brunson’s conduct was consistent with those standards.”