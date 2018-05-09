Jeremy Roenick speaks out against Brad Marchand's licking tactics

Bruins winger Brad Marchand has drawn a mixed bag of reactions to his questionable approach to getting into his opponents’ heads during game.

Marchand has made a habit of licking his opponents’ faces, which is weird. Some think it’s just a part of the game, and is harmless, while others think it’s quite disgusting. We tend to fall in the latter category, and feel it’s really not much different than spitting.

Former NHL great Jeremy Roenick seems to agree. He recently shared his opinion with TMZ Sports.

“It was disgusting … I love Brad Marchand,” Roenick said. “Love the way he plays, but he’s a superstar. Superstars don’t need to lick other people’s faces.”

We feel the same, as does the NHL, which warned Marchand about the licks.