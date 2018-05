Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Carlton Blues vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

College Baseball

California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament

Semifinals, Banner Island Ballpark, Stockton, CA

Semifinal #1 — Eleven Sports, 2 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — Eleven Sports, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Kentucky — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Softball

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Mewborn Field, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA

Florida State vs. Notre Dame — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina/Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Ballpark at Rosemont, Rosemont, IL

Villanova vs. DePaul — FS2, 1 p.m.

St. John’s vs. Creighton — FS2, 4 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Quarterfinals, Goodman Diamond, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Indiana vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

1st Round (Round Robin Pool Play), USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Southwest, noon

Oklahoma vs. Texas — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 6 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

2nd Round, Hayes Stadium, Charlotte University, Charlotte, NC

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic — beIN Sports, noon

Louisiana Tech vs. UAB — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Mizzou Softball Stadium, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO

South Carolina vs. Arkansas — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Florida — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at BYU — BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at BYU — BYUtv, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona State vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Spain, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m,

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group B, Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Norway

Denmark vs. Norway — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

United States vs. Republic of Korea — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 224: Nunes vs. Pennington, Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Weigh-In — FS1, 4 p.m.

Hard Knocks Fighting 44: Best Fights! — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — MLB Network/NESN/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Fox Sports Kansas City/STO, 7 p.m.

Oakland at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/YES, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit — Root Sports/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — MASN2/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/WGN/NBC Sports Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Week 11

Vancouver vs. Houston — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/KUBE, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

37 Kind Days 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Practice — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

KC Masterpiece 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Practice — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 2 p.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Beyond the Wheel: 2018 — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Camping World Truck Series — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

2018 Rookie Minicamp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 1: Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

Hockey Central @ noon — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Madrid Open, Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain

Singles and Doubles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Singles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.