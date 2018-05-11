Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Joel Church-Cooper

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Joel Church-Cooper.

The creator of the hit IFC show “Brockmire” joins the boys to talk about the origin of show and getting picked up for two more seasons, what he borrowed from Bill Veeck, improvising on set with Hank Azaria and the return of Joe Buck!

SHOW NOTES:

IFC Renews ‘Brockmire’ for Two Seasons

Meet TV’s most cringe-worthy — and shocking — broadcaster

Luther Williams Field

Luther Williams Field has the right aged character to star in ‘Brockmire’

Veeck – As in Wreck: The Chaotic Career of Baseball’s Incorrigible Maverick

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

