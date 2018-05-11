The HOVG Podcast: Joel Church-Cooper
The HOVG Podcast: Joel Church-Cooper
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Joel Church-Cooper.
The creator of the hit IFC show “Brockmire” joins the boys to talk about the origin of show and getting picked up for two more seasons, what he borrowed from Bill Veeck, improvising on set with Hank Azaria and the return of Joe Buck!
(Download
over on iTunes) The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
VIDEO
IFC Renews ‘Brockmire’ for Two Seasons
Meet TV’s most cringe-worthy — and shocking — broadcaster
Luther Williams Field
Luther Williams Field has the right aged character to star in ‘Brockmire’
Veeck – As in Wreck: The Chaotic Career of Baseball’s Incorrigible Maverick
VIDEO
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by
. Teambrown Apparel
Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More Sports
54m
All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football Hawthorn Hawks vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. Carlton Blues vs. Essendon (…)
1hr
As always, programming is listed in EST Live fights are in
BOLD. Premiere programming is in ITALICS. (…)
1hr
MLB 1hr ago
Indians star Francisco Lindor is known for his eccentric head of hair, but he no longer has that anymore. Lindor made a bet with his high (…)
2hr
NFL 2hr ago
Adrian Peterson played in the NFL for 12 seasons, and he holds the league record for most rushing yards in a single game (296). (…)
2hr
The Red Sox avoided disaster on Thrusday night, meaning they were able to beat the Yankees, and, most importantly, not get swept. But, as (…)
2hr
MMA 2hr ago
It’s one thing to spend money on one’s wardrobe, especially if said person is rich, but it’s another to spoil a (…)
4hr
NFL 4hr ago
It was evident on Thursday that Akbar Gbaja-Biamila didn’t play quarterback during his tenure in the NFL. The former edge rusher was (…)
4hr
The New York Mets committed a major baseball faux pas yesterday when they managed to bat out of order in the first inning. The incident was (…)
4hr
NBA 4hr ago
The 2018 NBA Draft is just around the corner, as it’s set to take place in roughly five weeks, which has fans excited for (…)
6hr
NHL 6hr ago
St. Louis Blues prospect Jordan Kyrou had one hell of a 2017-18 season. After scoring 39 goals and 70 assists (109 points) in 56 games (…)
More Hall of Very Good
Comments