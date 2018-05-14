UFC 224 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Vitor Belfort bade farewell to the sport last weekend in Brazil (but we’ve heard that from him before, so don’t hold your breath), and went out the top earner at UFC 224.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,696

Gate: N/A

Vitor Belfort: $315,000 ($300,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lyoto Machida: $270,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Nunes: $260,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza: $225,000 ($165,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kelvin Gastelum: $150,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raquel Pennington: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexey Oliynyk: $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Lineker: $102,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cezar Ferreira: $100,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thales Leites: $72,000 ($57,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Warlley Alves: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mackenzie Dern: $49,400 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $8,100 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Strickland: $39,000 ($34,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Hermansson: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Cooper: $31,100 ($19,000 to show, $8,100 from Dern for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Davi Ramos: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ramazan Emeev: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Markus Perez: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brian Kelleher: $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nick Hein: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alberto Mina: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karl Roberson: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Junior Albini: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sultan Aliev: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

James Bochniak: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)