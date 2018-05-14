UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 14/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 8 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 553.5 2 3 1 Demetrious Johnson Flyweight 524 3 4 5 Daniel Cormier Light Heavyweight 521 3 4 3 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 521 5 7 6 Max Holloway Featherweight 445.5 6 6 2 Georges St-Pierre Middleweight 445 7 8 7 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 434.5 8 9 Chris Weidman Middleweight 411 9 10 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 390 10 11 11 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 384 11 12 13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 373.5 12 19 12 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 366 13 13 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 343 14 27 Brian Ortega Featherweight 339 15 24 15 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 338 16 14 Jose Aldo Featherweight 335 17 16 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 312 18 28 9 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 311 19 18 Yoel Romero Middleweight 308 20 16 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 299 21 15 Luke Rockhold Middleweight 295 22 33 Kevin Lee Lightweight 282 23 20 Colby Covington Welterweight 277 24 22 Michael Bisping Middleweight 262 25 25 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 246 26 46 James Vick Lightweight 235 27 21 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 230.5 28 30 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 226.5 29 23 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 226 30 56 10 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 218.5 31 31 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 214 32 34 14 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 207 33 32 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 203 34 35 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 202 35 36 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 194 36 37 Demian Maia Welterweight 189 37 40 Anderson Silva Middleweight 185 37 38 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 185 39 26 Derek Brunson Middleweight 184.5 40 41 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 184 41 43 Eddie Alvarez Lightweight 182 41 29 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 182 41 43 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 182 44 45 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 181 45 48 Anthony Pettis Lightweight 179 46 64 Brad Tavares Middleweight 177 46 50 Michael Chiesa Lightweight 177 48 51 Darren Till Welterweight 174 49 52 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 170.5 50 54 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 166 51 122 Dan Hooker Lightweight 165 52 60 John Lineker Bantamweight 164.5 53 55 Mark Hunt Heavyweight 163 54 38 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 161 55 57 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 160 56 58 Darren Elkins Featherweight 159.5 57 59 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 159 58 42 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 158.5 59 NR Chad Mendes Featherweight 156.5 60 48 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 153.5 61 113 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 153 62 63 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 150.5 63 47 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 149 63 66 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 149 65 61 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 147.5 66 62 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 147 67 64 Matt Brown Welterweight 146 68 67 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 142 69 88 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 141 69 68 Paul Felder Lightweight 141 71 53 Thiago Santos Middleweight 140.5 72 75 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 137 72 70 Michael Johnson Featherweight 137 74 126 Lyoto Machida Middleweight 135 75 147 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 130.5 76 71 Neil Magny Welterweight 130 77 73 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 129.5 78 174 David Branch Middleweight 127 78 77 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 127 80 76 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 123 81 78 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 121.5 82 79 Charles Oliveira Featherweight 120 83 81 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 119 84 195 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 118 85 97 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 116 85 83 Rob Font Bantamweight 116 87 69 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 115 88 86 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 114 89 88 Dan Kelly Middleweight 113.5 90 102 Leon Edwards Welterweight 113 90 71 Yancy Medeiros Welterweight 113 92 NR Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 112.5 93 91 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 112 94 144 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 111 95 240 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 110 95 92 Uriah Hall Middleweight 110 97 135 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 109 97 93 Jake Ellenberger Welterweight 109 99 95 Paulo Costa Middleweight 106.5 100 97 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 106 100 107 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 106 102 82 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 103 103 118 Alexey Oliynyk Heavyweight 101.5 103 101 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 101.5 105 183 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 101 106 104 Myles Jury Featherweight 100 107 79 Edson Barboza Lightweight 99.5 108 126 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 98.5 108 105 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 98.5 110 134 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 98 111 86 Bryan Caraway Bantamweight 96.5 112 106 Chas Skelly Featherweight 96 113 90 Alex Garcia Welterweight 95.5 114 97 Joe Soto Bantamweight 95 115 108 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweight 94.5 116 110 Jake Matthews Welterweight 93.5 117 112 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 93 118 113 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 92.5 119 115 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 91.5 120 116 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 91 120 100 Josh Emmett Featherweight 91 122 159 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 90.5 123 131 Ryan LaFlare Welterweight 89.5 123 117 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 89.5 125 83 Carlos Condit Welterweight 89 126 249 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 87.5 127 432 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 87 127 120 Clay Guida Lightweight 87 127 74 Renan Barao Bantamweight 87 127 120 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 87 131 122 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 86.5 131 85 Vitor Belfort Middleweight 86.5 133 124 Vicente Luque Welterweight 86 134 95 Evan Dunham Lightweight 85.5 135 156 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 85 135 94 Thales Leites Middleweight 85 137 164 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 84 137 159 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 84 139 163 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 83 139 109 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 83 141 153 Warlley Alves Welterweight 82.5 142 262 Alan Jouban Welterweight 80.5 143 NR Curtis Millender Welterweight 80 144 183 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 78.5 145 206 Kajan Johnson Lightweight 77 145 139 Niko Price Welterweight 77 147 203 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 76.5 148 141 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 76 149 129 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5 150 142 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 75 150 193 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 75 152 144 Vitor Miranda Middleweight 74 153 146 Mickey Gall Welterweight 73.5 154 142 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 73 154 102 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 73 156 152 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 72.5 156 358 Davi Ramos Lightweight 72.5 156 119 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 72.5 156 133 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 72.5 160 130 Mike Perry Welterweight 72 160 124 Sean Strickland Welterweight 72 162 240 Andre Fili Featherweight 71.5 162 196 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 71.5 164 175 John Moraga Flyweight 71 164 NR Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 71 166 155 Jason Knight Featherweight 70.5 167 NR Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 70 167 147 Ray Borg Flyweight 70 167 156 Travis Browne Heavyweight 70 170 137 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 69.5 170 159 Randy Brown Welterweight 69.5 172 162 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 68.5 173 203 John Dodson Bantamweight 68 174 139 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 67 175 147 Alan Patrick Lightweight 66.5 175 137 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 66.5 177 NR Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 66 177 126 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 66 177 166 Zak Cummings Welterweight 66 180 168 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 65 180 168 Chad Laprise Welterweight 65 180 135 Jim Miller Lightweight 65 180 156 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 65 184 260 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 64.5 185 168 Anthony Smith Middleweight 64 186 470 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 63.5 186 314 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 63.5 186 147 Stevie Ray Lightweight 63.5 189 168 Dustin Ortiz Flyweight 63 189 175 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweight 63 191 168 Eryk Anders Middleweight 62.5 191 177 Tim Means Welterweight 62.5 193 173 David Teymur Lightweight 62 193 219 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 62 193 164 Michel Prazeres Lightweight 62 193 147 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 62 197 182 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 61.5 198 183 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 61 198 183 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 61 200 258 Danny Roberts Welterweight 60.5 201 187 Li Jingliang Welterweight 59.5 201 236 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 59.5 201 370 Zak Ottow Welterweight 59.5 204 190 Jordan Mein Welterweight 58.5 205 192 Sergio Pettis Flyweight 58 206 179 John Makdessi Lightweight 57.5 207 179 Nik Lentz Lightweight 56.5 208 196 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 56 208 257 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 56 210 199 Nicco Montano Women’s Flyweight 55 211 179 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 54.5 212 202 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 54 213 194 Yushin Okami Welterweight 53.5 214 187 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 53 214 396 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 53 214 153 Dennis Bermudez Featherweight 53 214 206 Drew Dober Welterweight 53 214 206 Erick Silva Welterweight 53 214 203 Jon Tuck Lightweight 53 214 286 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 53 221 206 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 52.5 222 211 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 52 222 212 Rashad Evans Middleweight 52 224 206 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 51.5 225 236 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 51 225 215 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 51 225 212 Polo Reyes Lightweight 51 225 273 Renato Moicano Featherweight 51 229 190 Ben Saunders Welterweight 50 229 177 Hector Lombard Middleweight 50 231 215 James Krause Lightweight 49.5 231 215 Tony Martin Welterweight 49.5 233 225 Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 49 234 214 Gilbert Melendez Featherweight 48 235 225 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 47.5 235 330 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 47.5 235 228 Trevin Giles Middleweight 47.5 235 222 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 47.5 239 167 Cub Swanson Featherweight 47 240 227 Felipe Arantes Featherweight 46.5 240 234 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 46.5 242 228 Alex Caceres Featherweight 46 242 236 Johny Hendricks Middleweight 46 242 236 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweight 46 242 232 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 46 242 199 Thiago Alves Welterweight 46 242 246 Ulka Sasaki Flyweight 46 248 378 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 45.5 249 243 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 45 250 245 Eric Spicely Middleweight 44 251 215 Ben Nguyen Flyweight 43.5 251 219 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 43.5 251 246 Gleison Tibau Lightweight 43.5 251 246 Tim Elliott Bantamweight 43.5 255 372 Alex Morono Welterweight 43 255 249 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweight 43 255 222 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 43 255 221 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 43 259 234 Arnold Allen Featherweight 42.5 259 254 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 42.5 261 228 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 42 262 240 Bobby Green Lightweight 40.5 263 262 Jack Marshman Welterweight 39.5 263 228 Walt Harris Heavyweight 39.5 265 283 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 39 265 265 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 39 267 267 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 38 267 265 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 38 267 243 Russell Doane Bantamweight 38 270 352 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 37.5 270 268 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 37.5 270 262 Luis Henrique Heavyweight 37.5 270 249 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 37.5 274 271 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 36.5 274 NR Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 36.5 276 286 Lando Vannata Lightweight 36 276 381 Max Griffin Welterweight 36 276 271 Shane Burgos Featherweight 36 279 232 Mike Pyle Welterweight 35 280 432 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 34.5 281 268 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 34.5 282 278 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweight 34 283 279 Damian Stasiak Bantamweight 33.5 283 279 Ryan Janes Middleweight 33.5 285 279 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 33 286 282 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweight 32.5 286 477 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 32.5 286 283 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 32.5 286 283 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 32.5 286 258 Wilson Reis Flyweight 32.5 291 273 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 32 291 286 Joe Proctor Welterweight 32 291 273 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 32 291 286 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweight 32 295 296 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweight 31.5 295 290 Justin Ledet Heavyweight 31.5 295 301 Justin Willis Heavyweight 31.5 298 292 Diego Rivas Bantamweight 31 298 290 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 31 298 292 Sage Northcutt Lightweight 31 298 292 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweight 31 302 296 George Sullivan Welterweight 30.5 302 296 Hector Sandoval Flyweight 30.5 302 292 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 30.5 305 277 Brett Johns Bantamweight 30 305 NR Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 305 276 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 30 305 299 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 30 309 268 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 29.5 309 423 Danny Henry Featherweight 29.5 309 358 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 29.5 309 322 Khalil Rountree Light Heavyweight 29.5 309 NR Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 29.5 309 423 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 29.5 315 304 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 29 315 304 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweight 29 315 304 Justin Scoggins Flyweight 29 318 318 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 28.5 319 311 Alex White Lightweight 28 319 299 Jimy Hettes Featherweight 28 321 314 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 27.5 321 330 Alex Perez Flyweight 27.5 323 318 Jake Collier Light Heavyweight 27 324 322 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 26.5 324 322 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 26.5 326 304 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strawweight 26 326 326 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 26 326 330 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 26 326 304 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 26 330 327 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 25.5 330 327 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 25.5 330 301 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 25.5 333 330 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 25 333 NR Charles Byrd Middleweight 25 333 477 Cory Sandhagen Featherweight 25 333 304 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 25 333 NR Geoff Neal Welterweight 25 333 330 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 25 333 330 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 25 333 311 Jared Gordon Featherweight 25 333 330 Julian Marquez Middleweight 25 333 330 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 25 333 NR Manny Bermudez Bantamweight 25 333 477 Markus Perez Middleweight 25 333 330 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 25 333 477 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 25 333 330 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 25 333 330 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 25 333 NR Ricky Simon Bantamweight 25 333 477 Roberto Sanchez Flyweight 25 333 330 Song Kenan Welterweight 25 333 330 Song Yadong Featherweight 25 353 314 Jared Gordon Lightweight 24.5 353 349 Jessica Rose-Clark Women’s Flyweight 24.5 355 301 Junior Albini Heavyweight 24 355 318 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 24 355 352 Tom Breese Welterweight 24 358 330 Brad Scott Middleweight 23.5 359 356 Bojan Velickovic Welterweight 23 359 330 Gray Maynard Featherweight 23 361 327 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 22.5 361 358 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweight 22.5 361 330 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 22.5 361 352 Ian Entwistle Bantamweight 22.5 361 358 Jeremy Kimball Light Heavyweight 22.5 361 358 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweight 22.5 361 358 Joseph Morales Flyweight 22.5 361 330 Karl Roberson Middleweight 22.5 361 330 Luan Chagas Welterweight 22.5 361 358 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 22.5 361 318 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 22.5 361 330 Martin Bravo Featherweight 22.5 361 322 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweight 22.5 361 330 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 22.5 361 370 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 22.5 361 358 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 22.5 377 373 Andrew Holbrook Lightweight 22 377 379 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweight 22 379 349 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 21.5 380 349 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 21 380 314 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 21 382 373 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 20 382 373 Alvaro Herrera Lightweight 20 382 355 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 20 382 373 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 20 382 379 Ross Pearson Lightweight 20 387 356 Artem Lobov Featherweight 19.5 388 358 Erik Koch Lightweight 19 389 381 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 18 389 381 Lyman Good Welterweight 18 389 381 Marco Beltran Flyweight 18 392 386 Dominique Steele Welterweight 17.5 392 386 Henry Briones Bantamweight 17.5 394 393 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 394 388 Viviane Pereira Women’s Strawweight 17 396 390 Court McGee Welterweight 16.5 396 381 Trevor Smith Middleweight 16.5 398 429 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 16 398 388 Desmond Green Lightweight 16 398 405 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 16 398 358 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 16 398 373 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 16 398 196 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 16 404 396 JJ Aldich Women’s Strawweight 14.5 404 432 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 14.5 404 390 Nick Hein Lightweight 14.5 407 390 Jonathan Wilson Middleweight 14 407 398 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 14 409 400 Rick Glenn Featherweight 13 410 403 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 12 411 398 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 11.5 411 393 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 11.5 413 406 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 10 413 NR Lauren Mueller Women’s Flyweight 10 413 406 Matt Schnell Flyweight 10 416 393 Damien Brown Lightweight 9.5 416 412 Juliana Lima Women’s Strawweight 9.5 416 412 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 9.5 416 432 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5 420 406 Adam Milstead Light Heavyweight 9 420 417 Augusto Mendes Bantamweight 9 420 417 Emil Meek Welterweight 9 420 417 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 9 420 412 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 9 420 417 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 9 420 406 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 9 427 422 Danielle Taylor Women’s Strawweight 8.5 427 412 Mark Godbeer Heavyweight 8.5 429 423 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 8 429 400 Charles Rosa Featherweight 8 429 417 Frankie Perez Lightweight 8 429 423 Marcel Fortuna Light Heavyweight 8 429 406 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweight 8 434 428 Justine Kish Women’s Strawweight 7.5 435 429 Nico Musoke Welterweight 7 436 432 Abdul-Kerim Edilov Light Heavyweight 5 436 432 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 5 436 477 Brandon Davis Featherweight 5 436 432 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 436 432 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 436 423 Julio Arce Featherweight 5 436 432 Mads Burnell Featherweight 5 436 432 Nadia Kassem Women’s Strawweight 5 436 432 Naoki Inoue Flyweight 5 436 432 Poliana Botelho Women’s Strawweight 5 436 432 Rolando Dy Featherweight 5 436 432 Sheldon Westcott Welterweight 5 436 432 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 5 436 432 Wang Guan Featherweight 5 436 432 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 5 451 457 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4.5 451 457 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 4.5 451 432 Arjan Singh Bhullar Heavyweight 4.5 451 457 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4.5 451 457 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4.5 451 457 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4.5 451 432 Eric Shelton Flyweight 4.5 451 457 Felipe Silva Lightweight 4.5 451 457 Frank Camacho Welterweight 4.5 451 432 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 4.5 451 457 Jamie Moyle Women’s Strawweight 4.5 451 457 Jarred Brooks Flyweight 4.5 451 457 Jessin Ayari Welterweight 4.5 451 457 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 451 457 Nathan Coy Welterweight 4.5 451 432 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 4.5 467 470 Heather Jo Clark Women’s Strawweight 4 467 470 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 4 467 NR Joby Sanchez Flyweight 4 467 470 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweight 4 471 470 Albert Morales Bantamweight 3.5 472 475 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 3 473 476 Josh Burkman Welterweight 2.5 474 477 Alex Reyes Lightweight 0 474 477 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 0 474 477 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweight 0 474 477 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 0 474 477 Austin Arnett Featherweight 0 474 457 B.J. Penn Featherweight 0 474 477 Barb Honchak Women’s Flyweight 0 474 477 Bharat Kandare Featherweight 0 474 477 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweight 0 474 477 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0 474 477 Chan-Mi Jeon Women’s Strawweight 0 474 477 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 0 474 477 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0 474 477 Cody Bochnovic Light Heavyweight 0 474 477 Damian Grabowski Heavyweight 0 474 477 Dan Ige Featherweight 0 474 NR Dan Moret Lightweight 0 474 477 Daniel Teymur Lightweight 0 474 432 Darren Stewart Middleweight 0 474 477 Devin Powell Lightweight 0 474 477 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweight 0 474 477 Emily Whitmire Women’s Flyweight 0 474 NR Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 0 474 477 Hu Yaozong Heavyweight 0 474 NR James Bochnovic Middleweight 0 474 477 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 474 477 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strawweight 0 474 477 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0 474 NR John Phillips Middleweight 0 474 477 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0 474 477 Keith Berish Middleweight 0 474 477 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweight 0 474 NR Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 0 474 477 Maia Stevenson Women’s Strawweight 0 474 NR Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 474 477 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 0 474 477 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 474 477 Matt Frevola Lightweight 0 474 477 Melinda Fabian Women’s Flyweight 0 474 477 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 0 474 477 Michel Quinones Lightweight 0 474 NR Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 0 474 477 Mike Santiago Featherweight 0 474 477 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 0 474 477 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 0 474 477 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0 474 477 Rashad Coulter Heavyweight 0 474 NR Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0 474 477 Rob Wilkinson Middleweight 0 474 477 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 0 474 477 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0 474 477 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 474 477 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 0 474 477 Shane Young Featherweight 0 474 477 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 0 474 NR Steven Peterson Featherweight 0 474 477 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 474 477 Terrion Ware Bantamweight 0 474 NR Tim Williams Middleweight 0 474 477 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki Women’s Strawweight 0 474 477 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 474 477 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 474 477 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 474 477 Wuliji Buren Featherweight 0 474 NR Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights