UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 14/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|8
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|553.5
|2
|3
|1
|Demetrious Johnson
|Flyweight
|524
|3
|4
|5
|Daniel Cormier
|Light Heavyweight
|521
|3
|4
|3
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|521
|5
|7
|6
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|445.5
|6
|6
|2
|Georges St-Pierre
|Middleweight
|445
|7
|8
|7
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|434.5
|8
|9
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|411
|9
|10
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|390
|10
|11
|11
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|384
|11
|12
|13
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|373.5
|12
|19
|12
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|366
|13
|13
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|343
|14
|27
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|339
|15
|24
|15
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|338
|16
|14
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|335
|17
|16
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|312
|18
|28
|9
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|311
|19
|18
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|308
|20
|16
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|299
|21
|15
|Luke Rockhold
|Middleweight
|295
|22
|33
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|282
|23
|20
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|277
|24
|22
|Michael Bisping
|Middleweight
|262
|25
|25
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|246
|26
|46
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|235
|27
|21
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|230.5
|28
|30
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|226.5
|29
|23
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|226
|30
|56
|10
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|218.5
|31
|31
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|214
|32
|34
|14
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|207
|33
|32
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|203
|34
|35
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|202
|35
|36
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|194
|36
|37
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|189
|37
|40
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|185
|37
|38
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|185
|39
|26
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|184.5
|40
|41
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|184
|41
|43
|Eddie Alvarez
|Lightweight
|182
|41
|29
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|182
|41
|43
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|182
|44
|45
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|181
|45
|48
|Anthony Pettis
|Lightweight
|179
|46
|64
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|177
|46
|50
|Michael Chiesa
|Lightweight
|177
|48
|51
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|174
|49
|52
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|170.5
|50
|54
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|166
|51
|122
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|165
|52
|60
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|164.5
|53
|55
|Mark Hunt
|Heavyweight
|163
|54
|38
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|161
|55
|57
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|160
|56
|58
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|159.5
|57
|59
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|159
|58
|42
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|158.5
|59
|NR
|Chad Mendes
|Featherweight
|156.5
|60
|48
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|153.5
|61
|113
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|153
|62
|63
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|150.5
|63
|47
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|149
|63
|66
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|149
|65
|61
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweight
|147.5
|66
|62
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|147
|67
|64
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|146
|68
|67
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|142
|69
|88
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|141
|69
|68
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|141
|71
|53
|Thiago Santos
|Middleweight
|140.5
|72
|75
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|137
|72
|70
|Michael Johnson
|Featherweight
|137
|74
|126
|Lyoto Machida
|Middleweight
|135
|75
|147
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|130.5
|76
|71
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|130
|77
|73
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|129.5
|78
|174
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|127
|78
|77
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|127
|80
|76
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|123
|81
|78
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweight
|121.5
|82
|79
|Charles Oliveira
|Featherweight
|120
|83
|81
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|119
|84
|195
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|118
|85
|97
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|116
|85
|83
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|116
|87
|69
|Jimi Manuwa
|Light Heavyweight
|115
|88
|86
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|114
|89
|88
|Dan Kelly
|Middleweight
|113.5
|90
|102
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|113
|90
|71
|Yancy Medeiros
|Welterweight
|113
|92
|NR
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|112.5
|93
|91
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|112
|94
|144
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|111
|95
|240
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|110
|95
|92
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|110
|97
|135
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|109
|97
|93
|Jake Ellenberger
|Welterweight
|109
|99
|95
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|106.5
|100
|97
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|106
|100
|107
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|106
|102
|82
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|103
|103
|118
|Alexey Oliynyk
|Heavyweight
|101.5
|103
|101
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|101.5
|105
|183
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|101
|106
|104
|Myles Jury
|Featherweight
|100
|107
|79
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|99.5
|108
|126
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|98.5
|108
|105
|Elias Theodorou
|Middleweight
|98.5
|110
|134
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|98
|111
|86
|Bryan Caraway
|Bantamweight
|96.5
|112
|106
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|96
|113
|90
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|95.5
|114
|97
|Joe Soto
|Bantamweight
|95
|115
|108
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Welterweight
|94.5
|116
|110
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|93.5
|117
|112
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|93
|118
|113
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|92.5
|119
|115
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|91.5
|120
|116
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|91
|120
|100
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|91
|122
|159
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|90.5
|123
|131
|Ryan LaFlare
|Welterweight
|89.5
|123
|117
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|89.5
|125
|83
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|89
|126
|249
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|87.5
|127
|432
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|87
|127
|120
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|87
|127
|74
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|87
|127
|120
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|87
|131
|122
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|86.5
|131
|85
|Vitor Belfort
|Middleweight
|86.5
|133
|124
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|86
|134
|95
|Evan Dunham
|Lightweight
|85.5
|135
|156
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|85
|135
|94
|Thales Leites
|Middleweight
|85
|137
|164
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|84
|137
|159
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|84
|139
|163
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|83
|139
|109
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|83
|141
|153
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|82.5
|142
|262
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|80.5
|143
|NR
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|80
|144
|183
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|78.5
|145
|206
|Kajan Johnson
|Lightweight
|77
|145
|139
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|77
|147
|203
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|76.5
|148
|141
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|76
|149
|129
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|75.5
|150
|142
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|75
|150
|193
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|75
|152
|144
|Vitor Miranda
|Middleweight
|74
|153
|146
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|73.5
|154
|142
|Abel Trujillo
|Lightweight
|73
|154
|102
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|73
|156
|152
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|72.5
|156
|358
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|72.5
|156
|119
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|72.5
|156
|133
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|72.5
|160
|130
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|72
|160
|124
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|72
|162
|240
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|71.5
|162
|196
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|71.5
|164
|175
|John Moraga
|Flyweight
|71
|164
|NR
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|71
|166
|155
|Jason Knight
|Featherweight
|70.5
|167
|NR
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|70
|167
|147
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|70
|167
|156
|Travis Browne
|Heavyweight
|70
|170
|137
|C.B. Dollaway
|Middleweight
|69.5
|170
|159
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|69.5
|172
|162
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|68.5
|173
|203
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|68
|174
|139
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|67
|175
|147
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|66.5
|175
|137
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|66.5
|177
|NR
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|66
|177
|126
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|66
|177
|166
|Zak Cummings
|Welterweight
|66
|180
|168
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|65
|180
|168
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|65
|180
|135
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|65
|180
|156
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|65
|184
|260
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|64.5
|185
|168
|Anthony Smith
|Middleweight
|64
|186
|470
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|63.5
|186
|314
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|63.5
|186
|147
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|63.5
|189
|168
|Dustin Ortiz
|Flyweight
|63
|189
|175
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Light Heavyweight
|63
|191
|168
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|62.5
|191
|177
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|62.5
|193
|173
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|62
|193
|219
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|62
|193
|164
|Michel Prazeres
|Lightweight
|62
|193
|147
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|62
|197
|182
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|61.5
|198
|183
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|61
|198
|183
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|61
|200
|258
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|60.5
|201
|187
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|59.5
|201
|236
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|59.5
|201
|370
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|59.5
|204
|190
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|58.5
|205
|192
|Sergio Pettis
|Flyweight
|58
|206
|179
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|57.5
|207
|179
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|56.5
|208
|196
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|56
|208
|257
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|56
|210
|199
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Flyweight
|55
|211
|179
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|212
|202
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|54
|213
|194
|Yushin Okami
|Welterweight
|53.5
|214
|187
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|53
|214
|396
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|53
|214
|153
|Dennis Bermudez
|Featherweight
|53
|214
|206
|Drew Dober
|Welterweight
|53
|214
|206
|Erick Silva
|Welterweight
|53
|214
|203
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|53
|214
|286
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|53
|221
|206
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|52.5
|222
|211
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|52
|222
|212
|Rashad Evans
|Middleweight
|52
|224
|206
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|51.5
|225
|236
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|51
|225
|215
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|225
|212
|Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|51
|225
|273
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|51
|229
|190
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|50
|229
|177
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|50
|231
|215
|James Krause
|Lightweight
|49.5
|231
|215
|Tony Martin
|Welterweight
|49.5
|233
|225
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|49
|234
|214
|Gilbert Melendez
|Featherweight
|48
|235
|225
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|47.5
|235
|330
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|235
|228
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|47.5
|235
|222
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|47.5
|239
|167
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|47
|240
|227
|Felipe Arantes
|Featherweight
|46.5
|240
|234
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|46.5
|242
|228
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|46
|242
|236
|Johny Hendricks
|Middleweight
|46
|242
|236
|Magnus Cedenblad
|Middleweight
|46
|242
|232
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|46
|242
|199
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|46
|242
|246
|Ulka Sasaki
|Flyweight
|46
|248
|378
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|45.5
|249
|243
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|45
|250
|245
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|44
|251
|215
|Ben Nguyen
|Flyweight
|43.5
|251
|219
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|251
|246
|Gleison Tibau
|Lightweight
|43.5
|251
|246
|Tim Elliott
|Bantamweight
|43.5
|255
|372
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|43
|255
|249
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Welterweight
|43
|255
|222
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|43
|255
|221
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|43
|259
|234
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|42.5
|259
|254
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|42.5
|261
|228
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|42
|262
|240
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|40.5
|263
|262
|Jack Marshman
|Welterweight
|39.5
|263
|228
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|39.5
|265
|283
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|39
|265
|265
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|39
|267
|267
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|38
|267
|265
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|38
|267
|243
|Russell Doane
|Bantamweight
|38
|270
|352
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|37.5
|270
|268
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|37.5
|270
|262
|Luis Henrique
|Heavyweight
|37.5
|270
|249
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|37.5
|274
|271
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|36.5
|274
|NR
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|36.5
|276
|286
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|36
|276
|381
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|36
|276
|271
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|36
|279
|232
|Mike Pyle
|Welterweight
|35
|280
|432
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|34.5
|281
|268
|Ricardo Ramos
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|282
|278
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|Welterweight
|34
|283
|279
|Damian Stasiak
|Bantamweight
|33.5
|283
|279
|Ryan Janes
|Middleweight
|33.5
|285
|279
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|33
|286
|282
|Chris Holdsworth
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|286
|477
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|32.5
|286
|283
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|32.5
|286
|283
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|32.5
|286
|258
|Wilson Reis
|Flyweight
|32.5
|291
|273
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|32
|291
|286
|Joe Proctor
|Welterweight
|32
|291
|273
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|32
|291
|286
|Steve Bosse
|Light Heavyweight
|32
|295
|296
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Lightweight
|31.5
|295
|290
|Justin Ledet
|Heavyweight
|31.5
|295
|301
|Justin Willis
|Heavyweight
|31.5
|298
|292
|Diego Rivas
|Bantamweight
|31
|298
|290
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|31
|298
|292
|Sage Northcutt
|Lightweight
|31
|298
|292
|Tarec Saffiedine
|Welterweight
|31
|302
|296
|George Sullivan
|Welterweight
|30.5
|302
|296
|Hector Sandoval
|Flyweight
|30.5
|302
|292
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|30.5
|305
|277
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|30
|305
|NR
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|305
|276
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|30
|305
|299
|Humberto Bandenay
|Featherweight
|30
|309
|268
|Cyril Asker
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|309
|423
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|29.5
|309
|358
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|309
|322
|Khalil Rountree
|Light Heavyweight
|29.5
|309
|NR
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|29.5
|309
|423
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|29.5
|315
|304
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|29
|315
|304
|Jared Cannonier
|Light Heavyweight
|29
|315
|304
|Justin Scoggins
|Flyweight
|29
|318
|318
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|319
|311
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|28
|319
|299
|Jimy Hettes
|Featherweight
|28
|321
|314
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|27.5
|321
|330
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|27.5
|323
|318
|Jake Collier
|Light Heavyweight
|27
|324
|322
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|26.5
|324
|322
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|26.5
|326
|304
|Amanda Cooper
|Women’s Strawweight
|26
|326
|326
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweight
|26
|326
|330
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|26
|326
|304
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|26
|330
|327
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|25.5
|330
|327
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|25.5
|330
|301
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|333
|330
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|25
|333
|NR
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|25
|333
|477
|Cory Sandhagen
|Featherweight
|25
|333
|304
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|25
|333
|NR
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|25
|333
|330
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|333
|330
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|333
|311
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|25
|333
|330
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|25
|333
|330
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|333
|NR
|Manny Bermudez
|Bantamweight
|25
|333
|477
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|25
|333
|330
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|333
|477
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|25
|333
|330
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|333
|330
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|333
|NR
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|25
|333
|477
|Roberto Sanchez
|Flyweight
|25
|333
|330
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|25
|333
|330
|Song Yadong
|Featherweight
|25
|353
|314
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|24.5
|353
|349
|Jessica Rose-Clark
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|355
|301
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|24
|355
|318
|Patrick Williams
|Bantamweight
|24
|355
|352
|Tom Breese
|Welterweight
|24
|358
|330
|Brad Scott
|Middleweight
|23.5
|359
|356
|Bojan Velickovic
|Welterweight
|23
|359
|330
|Gray Maynard
|Featherweight
|23
|361
|327
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|361
|358
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Welterweight
|22.5
|361
|330
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|22.5
|361
|352
|Ian Entwistle
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|361
|358
|Jeremy Kimball
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|361
|358
|Jordan Rinaldi
|Lightweight
|22.5
|361
|358
|Joseph Morales
|Flyweight
|22.5
|361
|330
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|22.5
|361
|330
|Luan Chagas
|Welterweight
|22.5
|361
|358
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|361
|318
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|361
|330
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|22.5
|361
|322
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|361
|330
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|361
|370
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|22.5
|361
|358
|Tom Duquesnoy
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|377
|373
|Andrew Holbrook
|Lightweight
|22
|377
|379
|Jordan Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|22
|379
|349
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|21.5
|380
|349
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|21
|380
|314
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|21
|382
|373
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|382
|373
|Alvaro Herrera
|Lightweight
|20
|382
|355
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Middleweight
|20
|382
|373
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|382
|379
|Ross Pearson
|Lightweight
|20
|387
|356
|Artem Lobov
|Featherweight
|19.5
|388
|358
|Erik Koch
|Lightweight
|19
|389
|381
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|389
|381
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|18
|389
|381
|Marco Beltran
|Flyweight
|18
|392
|386
|Dominique Steele
|Welterweight
|17.5
|392
|386
|Henry Briones
|Bantamweight
|17.5
|394
|393
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|394
|388
|Viviane Pereira
|Women’s Strawweight
|17
|396
|390
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|16.5
|396
|381
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|16.5
|398
|429
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|16
|398
|388
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|16
|398
|405
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|398
|358
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweight
|16
|398
|373
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|16
|398
|196
|Mizuto Hirota
|Lightweight
|16
|404
|396
|JJ Aldich
|Women’s Strawweight
|14.5
|404
|432
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|14.5
|404
|390
|Nick Hein
|Lightweight
|14.5
|407
|390
|Jonathan Wilson
|Middleweight
|14
|407
|398
|Luke Jumeau
|Welterweight
|14
|409
|400
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|13
|410
|403
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|12
|411
|398
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|11.5
|411
|393
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|11.5
|413
|406
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|413
|NR
|Lauren Mueller
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|413
|406
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|10
|416
|393
|Damien Brown
|Lightweight
|9.5
|416
|412
|Juliana Lima
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|416
|412
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|416
|432
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|420
|406
|Adam Milstead
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|420
|417
|Augusto Mendes
|Bantamweight
|9
|420
|417
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|9
|420
|417
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|9
|420
|412
|Jason Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|9
|420
|417
|Magomed Bibulatov
|Flyweight
|9
|420
|406
|Sultan Aliev
|Welterweight
|9
|427
|422
|Danielle Taylor
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|427
|412
|Mark Godbeer
|Heavyweight
|8.5
|429
|423
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strawweight
|8
|429
|400
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|8
|429
|417
|Frankie Perez
|Lightweight
|8
|429
|423
|Marcel Fortuna
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|429
|406
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|Middleweight
|8
|434
|428
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Strawweight
|7.5
|435
|429
|Nico Musoke
|Welterweight
|7
|436
|432
|Abdul-Kerim Edilov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|436
|432
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|5
|436
|477
|Brandon Davis
|Featherweight
|5
|436
|432
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|436
|432
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|436
|423
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|5
|436
|432
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|5
|436
|432
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|436
|432
|Naoki Inoue
|Flyweight
|5
|436
|432
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|436
|432
|Rolando Dy
|Featherweight
|5
|436
|432
|Sheldon Westcott
|Welterweight
|5
|436
|432
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|436
|432
|Wang Guan
|Featherweight
|5
|436
|432
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|451
|457
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|451
|457
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|451
|432
|Arjan Singh Bhullar
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|451
|457
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|4.5
|451
|457
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|4.5
|451
|457
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|451
|432
|Eric Shelton
|Flyweight
|4.5
|451
|457
|Felipe Silva
|Lightweight
|4.5
|451
|457
|Frank Camacho
|Welterweight
|4.5
|451
|432
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|4.5
|451
|457
|Jamie Moyle
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|451
|457
|Jarred Brooks
|Flyweight
|4.5
|451
|457
|Jessin Ayari
|Welterweight
|4.5
|451
|457
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|451
|457
|Nathan Coy
|Welterweight
|4.5
|451
|432
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweight
|4.5
|467
|470
|Heather Jo Clark
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|467
|470
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|4
|467
|NR
|Joby Sanchez
|Flyweight
|4
|467
|470
|Josh Stansbury
|Light Heavyweight
|4
|471
|470
|Albert Morales
|Bantamweight
|3.5
|472
|475
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|3
|473
|476
|Josh Burkman
|Welterweight
|2.5
|474
|477
|Alex Reyes
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|477
|Allen Crowder
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Ashkan Mokhtarian
|Flyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|474
|477
|Austin Arnett
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|457
|B.J. Penn
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|477
|Barb Honchak
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Bharat Kandare
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|477
|Bojan Mihajlovic
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Brian Camozzi
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|477
|Chan-Mi Jeon
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|474
|477
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|477
|Cody Bochnovic
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Damian Grabowski
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|477
|Daniel Teymur
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|432
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|0
|474
|477
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|477
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|477
|Hu Yaozong
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|NR
|James Bochnovic
|Middleweight
|0
|474
|477
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Jessica Aguilar
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|474
|477
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|474
|NR
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|0
|474
|477
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Keith Berish
|Middleweight
|0
|474
|477
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|Bantamweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Maia Stevenson
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|0
|474
|477
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|477
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|477
|Melinda Fabian
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|0
|474
|477
|Michel Quinones
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Mike Santiago
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|477
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|0
|474
|477
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|477
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Rashad Coulter
|Heavyweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|477
|Rob Wilkinson
|Middleweight
|0
|474
|477
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|477
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|474
|477
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|474
|477
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|477
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|477
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|474
|477
|Terrion Ware
|Bantamweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Tim Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|474
|477
|Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|474
|477
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|474
|477
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|474
|477
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|474
|477
|Wuliji Buren
|Featherweight
|0
|474
|NR
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
