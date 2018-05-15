The Daily Target 5/14/18

Last Night – Angels 2, Twins 1 – I guess I was just so excited about this game I forgot to tell you about it. It was a glittering pitchers duel between rookies Shohei Otani and Fernando Romero, and ultimately it went to the bottom of the 9th, where Zach Duke’d it up.

KMSP: Former Twins player, manager and broadcaster Frank Quilici dies – Frank Quilici might not have been the most statistically grand player, but the long time Twins organization fixture was a legend in his own right. He played, coached and commentated on the Twins during his long career. RIP, Frank Quilici.