MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 16/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

David Teymur (7-1) vs Nik Lentz (12-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1st

Teruto Ishihara (10-5-2) vs Petr Yan (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23rd

Hector Aldana (4-0) vs Song Kenan (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23rd

Felipe Arantes (18-9-1) vs Song Yadong (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23rd

Daichi Abe (6-1) vs Li Jingliang (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23rd

Rolando Dy (9-6, 1 NC) vs Shane Young (11-4) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23rd

Brad Tavares (17-4) vs Israel Adesanya (13-0) – TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6th

Matt Bessette (22-8) vs Steven Peterson (16-7) – TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6th

Michael Chiesa (14-3) vs Anthony Pettis (20-7) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Max Griffin (14-4) vs Curtis Millender (15-3) – UFC 226 – Jul 7th

Junior dos Santos (18-5) vs Blagoy Ivanov (16-1, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14th

James Vick (13-1) vs Paul Felder (15-3) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14th

Chad Mendes (17-4) vs Myles Jury (17-2) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14th

Alexander Volkanovski (17-1) vs Darren Elkins (24-5) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14th

Justin Ledet (9-0, 1 NC) vs Aleksandar Rakic (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Shogun – Jul 22nd

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (14-2) vs Tecia Torres (10-2) – UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – Jul 28th

PFL

Luiz Firmino (20-8) vs Will Brooks (18-4) – PFL 2 – Jun 21st

Invicta FC

Atomweight Championship: Jinh Yu Frey (6-3) vs Minna Grusander (6-1) – Invicta FC 31 – Jul 21st