Terrell Owens rips Jason Garrett, is shocked he still has a job

The Cowboys have had some regular-season success over the years, but given all the talent on their roster, it’s safe to say they’ve been underwhelming, as far as season-long goals go.

Dallas has never made it to the NFC Championship Game under head coach Jason Garrett, who has been at the helm officially since the 2011 season. Garrett has a 67-53 record, but a 1-2 postseason mark isn’t going to get the job done.

Frankly, we’re surprised he hasn’t been fired by now, and maybe Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension last season ended up saving his job, giving Garrett an alibi to work off.

And apparently, we’re not alone.

Former Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens recently shared some thoughts during a 105.7 The Fan radio appearance, and commented that it’s “mind-boggling” Garrett still has a job.

“At the end at the day, how can you keep allowing the players to be the scapegoat for what’s not happening, especially when you have a head coach that’s supposed to be offensive-minded? They’re supposed to direct and lead the team to where it hasn’t gotten in a number of years, and they’ve pretty much been in a standstill under coach Jason Garrett,” Owens said.

He’s not wrong, either. Team owner Jerry Jones has been very loyal to Garrett, but this could be a make-or-break season for his buddy, who likely enters on the hot seat, whether the Cowboys will publicly say it or not. There’s a lot of pressure on Garrett heading into the team’s 2018 campaign, and we’ll see if he can finally turn the corner and make a deep playoff run.