The Daily Target 5/19/18

Last Night: Milwaukee 5, Twins 4 – There was one good thing about yesterday’s game, and that was the MLB debut of Jake Cave who has taken Joe Mauer’s roster spot. He hit a two run homer, but the Brewers actually have more than one player that can hit homers, and Jesus Aguilar (again) and Christian Yelich won the game for the Crew.

Twins Daily – MIL 5, MIN 4: Jake Cave Homers in MLB Debut – Jake Cave’s famly was on hand to see his debut, including that two run dinger. Not only did the Caves see their son have an impressive debut, they also saw the nascent legend of Bobby Wilson grow, with a 2 run double.

Roster Rundown – Joe Mauer was sent to the DL with a cervical strain (I’m sure that will be left alone by local internet idiots) and concussion symptoms, while he was replaced by the aformentioned Jake Cave. In the meantime, Miguel Sano was also shipped to Rochester to start his rehab assignment.