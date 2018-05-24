Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: A win is a win

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates won in 12 innings last night as they defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-4. It was not an easy game by any standard.

After spotting themselves a four run lead, the Pirates had a meltdown inning in the 8th. They were up 4-1 at that point. With Michael Feliz on the mound, the Reds had bases loaded and one out. Eugenio Suarez hit a sac fly to make it 4-2. Felipe Vazquez was called in for the four out save.

He gave up two bloop singles and the game was tied. A four run lead vanished just like that. Chad Kuhl‘s impressive start was wasted. It seemed like a formality that the four game losing streak would be extended at that point.

The Pirates marched on though and took the lead in the top of the 12th on a Josh Harrison triple. Jordy Mercer scored from first, craftily sliding into home around the tag. This came after two hitless innings from Steven Brault.

Kyle Crick was in called for the save over the likes of Richard Rodriguez, Tyler Glasnow, and even George Kontos.

The bottom of the 12th was lucky, among other things. Joey Votto led off with a double. Scooter Gennett followed with a single but Votto somehow didn’t score putting runners a first and third with no outs. Suarez lined out to left keeping Votto at third. Dylan Floro, a pitcher, struck out next. Jose Peraza walked before Brandon Dixon‘s ground ball ended the game.

What a win it was for the Pirates.

The series finale is today at 12:35 with Ivan Nova on the hill for the Pirates. He will oppose Luis Castillo. Castillo gave up four runs over five innings in a loss the first time he faced the Pirates this year. Nova has yet to see the Reds in 2018.

