Cavs forward Kevin Love got dinged up in a brutal collision with Jayson Tatum in the first quarter of Friday’s game.

Love collided with Tatum in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and left the game as a result.

Oh no. Kevin Love looks pretty banged up after bumping heads with Jayson Tatum… pic.twitter.com/b7OXcJc67m — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 26, 2018

He was taken to the locker room for an evaluation, and was examined for a concussion.

Love’s status for Game 7 is a “toss-up.”

Saw Kevin Love on his way out of the arena. Sounds like we'll have more answers tomorrow. He has more tests to pass before he can be cleared to play. As for his status for Sunday: "Toss-up," he said. — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) May 26, 2018

The Celtics put up a good fight in Game 6, and the Cavs will certainly need Love for the winner-take-all matchup on Sunday night.