The Daily Target 5/27/18

Last Night: Seattle 4, Twins 3 (12 innings) – The Twins wasted another pretty good pitching outing, but this time, the outing came from a solid bullpen. Jake Odorizzi was somewhat mediocre, but the Twins offense would have loved to be mediocre. They struck out 12 times, which was more times than they reached base (8 hits and 3 walks). They stayed in it, but they deserved to lose, ultimately on a Mike Zunino homer, and they probably deserve to keep losing.

Zone Coverage – Byron Buxton is Working on Pitch Recognition in Order to Get Back on Track at the Plate – A week in, and I think we are all still waiting for this work to pay off.

Roster Rundown: Earlier today, the Twins traded the recently designated Phil Hughes and “future considerations” to the Padres for catcher Janigson Villalobos. I’m glad that Hughes has found a landing spot, but perhaps even happier that there is a person in the universe named Janigson Villalobos.