UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Despite losing a dubious (hometown?) decision, Stephen Thompson was still the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info (especially for Thompson and Till, who have signed new contracts recently – we’ll update their purses in the future when we see what they earn in their upcoming fights)

Attendance: 8,520

Gate: $1,300,00

Stephen Thompson: $173,700 ($155,000 to show, $8,700 from Till for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Neil Magny: $159,000 ($72,000 to show, $72,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tom Breese: $92,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arnold Allen: $86,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudia Silva: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Elias Theodorou: $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Stewart: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Till: $54,300 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $8,700 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Makwan Amirkhani: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jason Knight: $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Kelly: $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Trevor Smith: $31,000 ($21,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gillian Robertson: $29,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,000 from McCann for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lina Lansberg: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nordine Taleb: $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlo Pedersoli Jr: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Eric Spicely: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Scott: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mads Burnell: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gina Mazany: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Craig White: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Molly McCann: $11,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)