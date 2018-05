Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union hit up the Monaco Grand Prix to support their good friend, Lewis Hamilton.

A day after the race, the three, among with some others, decided to party it up to celebrate. It appeared as if they did so on a boat.

There may have been some libations involved, because what followed were these awesome dance moves.

Dwyane Wade and Lewis Hamilton dancing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fGjM8Ir3hS — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 29, 2018

Also involved, during the day, was this awesome Bounce Blob.

It looked like a lot of fun was had by everyone.