Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- Downward Spiral Continues

The downward spiral continues for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they were embarrassed by the Chicago Cubs on Monday in a 7-0 defeat.

The loss marked the eighth defeat in the past 10 games for the Pirates as they fell to a season worst six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

The Pirates mustered just two hits off Chicago spot starter Mike Montgomery.

Chad Kuhl didn’t pitch bad for the Bucs, allowing just one run in six innings of work, but once again, the bullpen was blown up as Steven Brault, Kyle Crick and Richard Rodriguez allowed two runs each over the final three innings.

The game was marred by a dirty slide into home plate from Anthony Rizzo, which our Nathan Hursh wrote a great column about.

Tempers also flared on the Pirates side when David Freese and third base coach Joey Cora separated in the dugout late in the game.

That was the only fight the Pirates put up on the day.

UP NEXT

The Pirates will try and snap out of it when they play host to the Cubs tonight in the second game of the three-game set.

Jon Lester (4-2, 2.37 ERA) gets the ball for the Cubs and will be opposed by Nick Kingham (2-1, 3.44 ERA) who is filling in for Ivan Nova.

