Report: Lakers unlikely to draft or sign LiAngelo Ball after workout

The new ball brother buzz heading into the 2018 NBA Draft will revolve around LiAngelo. Unfortunately, his talent does not match his older brother Lonzo to result in being a high draft pick — or drafted at all according to the feeling of NBA teams. The LaVar ‘Big Baller Brand Pipedream’ of all three ball brothers in the Staples Center does not look realistic according to Marc Stein.

Marc Stein ✔@TheSteinLine A dribble of draft scuttle for those interested: The Lakers had LiAngelo Ball in for a well-chronicled workout this week but there is pessimism in the extreme coming out of L.A. today that the Lakers have any intentions for him … G-League or otherwise 389

The G-League seems like a great idea for LiAngelo. He is still very far off from an NBA talent as of right now. G-League experience will open the door to the NBA if a team gets interested while he perfects his craft. As it stands, it was reported that he has more workouts left with NBA teams, so he is not completely out of the fold in the draft quite yet.